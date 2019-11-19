Under the direction of Marlan Carlson, the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra will perform works by Antonin Dvorak, Zoltan Kodaly and Dmitri Shostakovich at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Austin Auditorium at The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis.
The program opens with Dvorak's Carnival Overture Op. 92, a nine-minute 1891 work that forms the second in the composer's impressions of life, love and nature.
Kodaly's four-part Dance of Galanta follows with a whirlwind of folk melodies and gypsy tunes. Like his contemporary, Bela Bartok, Kodaly collected folk music melodies in remote areas of Hungary, Transylvania and other areas of Eastern Europe.
Shostakovich's Tenth Symphony in E Minor closes the program. He began composing the four-movement symphony shortly after Josef Stalin's 1953 death, and the symphony forms a portrait of him as a person and Shostakovich's experience under the Stalinist regime.
Tickets are $22 to $32 in advance, $25 to $35 at the door. Up to three K-8 students accompanied by a ticketed adult, and all high school and college students with ID, may be given free general admission tickets at the door starting one hour before the concert, subject to availability. Corvallis Arts for All discounts apply with a valid SNAP card and are available one hour prior to the performance.
Tickets are available online at www.cosusymphony.org.