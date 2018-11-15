This year marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, and so the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra and violinist Jessica Lambert will pay tribute on Sunday afternoon by performing a Bernstein work, "Serenade (After Plato's Symposium)."
The Bernstein work is inspired by Plato's philosophical discussion, in which a number of notable men hold forth on the idea of love in its many forms.
But the orchestra's conductor and musical director, Marlan Carlson, has darker anniversaries in mind for the rest of Sunday's season-opening concert.
In this month, as we mark the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, Carlson also has programmed a pair of pieces from the 1920s — an era when it became clear that the Great War was not going to be the "war to end all wars."
Instead, Carlson said, that "cataclysmic event set the stage for the 20th century," and the other works on Sunday's program — Carl Nielsen's Fifth Symphony, written in 1921, and Arthur Honegger’s “Pacific 231,” from 1923, to some extent share that sense of foreboding.
Carlson said Nielsen never bought into the idea that his symphony intentionally was written in response to World War I, but in a letter to one of his students, the composer described the piece as "the division of dark and light, the battle between evil and good" and acknowledged that "not one of us is the same as we were before the war."
Carlson said the work itself contrasts "supremely beautiful passages" with increasingly militant-sounding moments, as a snare drum begins to pound out a repeating rhythm, eventually shifting to a tempo faster than the rest of the orchestra. "The snare drum," Carlson said, "is just trying to overthrow the other 100 instruments in the orchestra."
The Honegger work, which opens the concert, evokes a steam locomotive gathering speed and racing down the tracks; for Carlson, the piece also brings to mind the increasing mechanization of the 20th century — and how that mechanization made warfare ever more lethal.
By contrast, the Bernstein work, which features Lambert as the violin soloist, is all about love.
And it brings Lambert, who's been the concertmaster of the orchestra since 2007, back to the days when she was 16 years old and a student in the Los Angeles Philharmonic Institute. Bernstein was one of the conductors in charge of the institute, and so Lambert — a star-struck member of the orchestra's violin section — got to rehearse with him.
"It was a fantastic experience," she said. She recalls Bernstein chain-smoking at the podium and how he was filled with energy at every rehearsal: "He gave his everything."
And the conductor and composer never looked down at his young charges: "His attitude from the podium was to treat us all as musicians of caliber," she said.
Bernstein taught those young musicians something else, she said: "He demanded that we listen in a way I had never listened before."
As for the "Serenade," although it's filled with what Lambert called "gorgeous Bernstein melodies," it presents its challenges as it moves from movement to movement: "The movements themselves are so dramatically different that you have to change your approach immediately."
Bernstein, of course, was a talented pianist, not a violinist. The classical repertoire is filled with works written by composers who didn't have an intimate understanding of the instruments for which they were writing — and the result sometimes are passages that are virtually impossible to play.
Lambert said Bernstein's "Serenade" doesn't have any of those moments quite like that, but it does have passages that present what she called "hand-cracking" challenges.
"Maybe he was thinking of someone with a bigger hand than me," she joked.