Corvallis-OSU Symphony gives Rachmaninoff his due

The evening opens at a natural point in Rachmaninoff’s career: the controversial and heartbreaking beginning, when the 23-year-old’s Symphony No. 1 in D minor, Op. 13 premiered March 28, 1897, in St. Petersburg, Russia, and was received with an acclaim one reserves for unspeakable horrors.

Was the composition awful? Not at all; it thunders for 45 minutes with youthful power, violence and intensity, gazing back at Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky while pouring the foundation for Dmitri Shostakovich. It was just executed badly, under-rehearsed, propelled to disaster by the baton of composer Alexander Glazunov, who, according to some reports, may or may not have been drunk.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Which begs the question: Can an incompetent conductor sabotage a performance?

“Oh, absolutely,” Carlson replied with a laugh. “My wife (Angela) and I go to concerts constantly, both here and in Europe, and we listen to lots of CDs. It’s amazing how much damage a poor conductor can inflict upon a piece of music, in terms of not allowing the work to blossom on its own. The liberties that some take oftentimes upset the dramatic and rhythmic flow. It can be self-indulgent.”