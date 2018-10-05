Corvallis High School alumni Birch Pereira will bring his Seattle quintet, The Gin Joints, to the main stage at Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., for a 7 p.m. show on Sunday, Oct. 7.
The band, with its Western-tinged Americana and jazz originals along with modern takes on old blues, swing and rock tunes, is a staple of the Seattle scene. Pereira, the band's bassist, vocalist and composer, has been described as “making old songs sound new and writing new songs that sound old.”
The band is en route to a juried showcase at the Arts Northwest Conference in Eugene and has squeezed in this Sunday show. The quintet includes Jason Goessl on guitar and Adrian Van Batenburg on percussion, along with transplanted New Orleans musician Rex Gregory on sax and clarinet and Portland-based Jordan Vale on trumpet.
Growing up in Corvallis, Pereira participated in many music programs, which provided the foundation when he began to focus on jazz and the upright bass. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in jazz studies (bass performance) from the University of Washington in 2005 and has been an active musician in Seattle ever since.
The band's debut alum, 2016's "Dream Man," won Seattle’s Earshot Jazz Golden Ear award for the Northwest recording of the year. The band's new album is "Western Soul."
For credit card purchases, advance tickets for the concert are available at www.tickettomato.com ($18 plus a fee). Advance tickets are at Grass Roots Books and Music and cost $16 for Corvallis Folklore Society members. Tickets are available at the door for an additional $4.
The event is a collaboration between the Corvallis Folklore Society and the Corvallis School District Theaters and features a special $12 price for K-12 students ($12 at Grass Roots and at the door.)
For more on the band, check out its website, www.theginjointsband.com.