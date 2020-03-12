Concert hits the high seas

The Corvallis Community Band bids adieu to the winter by taking audiences out on the high seas for a thrilling concert centered around water, using W. Francis Taylor’s “Of Sailors and Whales” as its main vessel.
According to band director Steve Matthes, newly appointed artistic director Lia Poole is responsible for the free concert’s nautical direction, having always wanted to build a show around the Taylor piece: a five-movement composition that retells the story of Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick,” using quotations from the 1851 novel to propel the music. Despite the vintage of its source — a magnum opus in any form — the equally epic “Of Sailors and Whales” was first performed in 1990 by the California All State Band.
Poole also directs a run through Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Sea Songs,” an early-1920s arrangement of three British stirrers devoted to all matters nautical, bolstered by materials based on traditional folk numbers “Princess Royal” and “Admiral Benbow,” with “Portsmouth” at its heart. Matthes will then direct “Russian Sailors Dance” from Reinhold Gliere’s 1927 ballet, “The Red Poppy.”
The concert’s second half is packed with old favorites, revived old favorites and soon-to-be favorites that may qualify as new to its audience. For instance, the band explores the lesser-known depths of the ample John Philip Sousa parade of marches, unearthing the little-played “The Way of the Yankee Navy,” originally written for Sousa’s 1909 operetta “The Yankee Girl” and described by most critics as affectionate and light as well as rousing, a Sousa staple. “He wrote so many great ones,” Matthes said of the composer’s considerable catalog, “and you hear the same 10 favorites all the time. This is different.”
The latter part also spends considerable time with Richard Rodgers, with selections from “South Pacific,” the 1949 musical he wrote with Oscar Hammerstein. Corvallis Repertory Singers stalwarts Joseph Battrick, Gale Hazel and Anne and Larry Hubble will tour that timeless repertoire, including “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m in Love with a Wonderful Guy,” "Bali Ha’i,” “This Nearly Was Mine” and “Younger Than Springtime.”
The band will roar through the work Rodgers developed with arranger/conductor Robert Russell Bennett for the 1952-53 NBC series “Victory at Sea,” inspired by footage Rodgers viewed of major sea battles fought during World War II. (The network wanted him; this is how they landed him.) Heart-stirring selections include the title track, “Beneath the Southern Cross” and “Guadalcanal March.”
Other highlights include a performance of Finnish composer Ferdinand Herold’s 19th century opera comique “Zampa,” which Matthes likened to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” in story and tone. “It’s the most challenging work for us,” he said. “The villain, or hero, depending on your choice, is a pirate, a corsair. It’s very similar to Mozart’s 'Giovanni,’ where the villain is dragged off to hell by a statue. It’s not performed very often, but the music and themes are familiar.”
Far less high-seas shenanigans dominate Erik Whitacre’s 2009 choral piece “Nox Aurumanque,” which Oregon State University Director of Bands Erik Leung has transcribed for band performance and will debut at the show. “I liked this one,” Matthes said. “It doesn’t have a strictly nautical theme, but it invokes calm waters.”
The performance begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the LaSells Stewart Center at Oregon State University. Promotional materials promise a “dry, comfortable seat” for attendees as they enjoy a rip-roaring tour of a centuries-old songbook. Smooth sailing is predicted.