The Willamette Valley Concert Band will hold its annual Veterans Day patriotic pops concert, at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Lebanon High School auditorium, 1700 S. Fifth St.
The performance is free but donations will be accepted. The money will defray program costs, and a portion will go to the Lebanon High School music program.
Members of the Lebanon High School Junior ROTC will present the colors for the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" as the program begins.
The Lebanon High School Choir, directed by Kevin Wong, will sing the "Armed Forces Salute," featuring the official songs of the U.S. Armed Forces, while members of the Lebanon American Legion present the flags of each branch.
Other selections will include "American Salute," based on “When Johnny Comes Marching Home,” by Morton Gould, American Overture for Band, by Joseph Jenkins, Symphony on Themes of John Philip Sousa, Movement 2, after “The Thunderer,” Polka and Fugue from the opera “Schwanda, The Bagpiper," by Jaromir Weinberger, plus "Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite," by Karl King, and "The Thunderer March," by John Philip Sousa.
KGAL radio real estate host Dave Pautsch will serve as announcer.
The Willamette Valley Concert Band, a community ensemble based in Albany, was formed in 1970. Its membership includes some 55 musicians ranging from teens to senior citizens, from Benton, Linn, Marion and Polk counties. The band director is Richard Sorenson, emeritus director of bands at Western Oregon University.