The Willamette Valley Concert Band, along with the Lebanon High School Choir, will present a free Veterans Day concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
It will be held at Lebanon High School, 1700 S Fifth St., Lebanon.
The concert will kick off with "The Star-Spangled Banner," as arranged by Steve Smith in 2002, immediately followed by "Fanfare for the Common Man," by Aaron Copland.
"March of the Belgian Paratroopers," or "Marche des Parachutistes Belges," as it was originally titled, by Pierre Leemans, dates from World War I, when the composer was serving in the Belgian Army. He began his piece then, but did not finish it. In World War II, a group of paratroopers asked him to finish the march, which he did in one night.
"Beguine for Band," a lively piece by Glenn Osser, dates from 1954. "October," by Eric Whitacre, was written in 2000 and evokes the composer's favorite month.
Clare Grundman's "The Blue and the Gray" evokes the Civil War and incorporates pieces of familiar songs.
"Hymn to the Fallen," by John Williams, was featured in the movie "Saving Private Ryan."
The Willamette Valley Concert Band, based in Albany, has played concerts in the Willamette Valley since 1970. The 50-member band includes adult musicians from Benton, Lynn, Marion and Polk counties. The director is Mike Bevington, a retired band director who taught for many years in Jefferson.
Kevin Wong directs the Lebanon High School Choir.