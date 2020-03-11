Concert band plans diverse program

The Willamette Valley Concert Band's free concert will feature a cornet soloist playing his own composition at 2 p.m. March 21 at the Russell Tripp Performance Center at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW in Albany.
Bob LaTorre, from Manzanita, has been playing for more than 40 years. He calls his piece, written in 2003, “Gatti's Polonaise.”
The theme of the program is "Love, Leprechauns and Songs From Across the Sea."
The concert will kick off with “Fanfare and Flourishes,” by James Curnow. Based on Marc-Antoine Charpentier's (1634-1704) “Te Deum,” "Fanfare and Flourishes" was originally commissioned for the 1991 European Brass Band Championships held in Rotterdam, Holland.
Other pieces will include:
• “Irish Rhapsody,” by Clare Grundman, first published in 1971. It incorporates the folk melodies “The Morren (Minstrel Boy),” “I Know Where I'm Going,” “Shepherd's Lamb Reel,” “Cockles and Mussels,” “The Rakes of Mallow” and “Kathleen O'More.”
• The “Second Suite in F For Military Band,” by Gustav Holst. It was written in 1911 and first published in 1922. Besides the march that begins the piece, it features the folk songs “I'll Love My Love,” “Song of the Blacksmith” and “Fantasia on the 'Dargason.'”
• “Loch Lomond,” a well-known traditional Scottish song dating from 1841, arranged by Frank Ticheli. It will be directed by assistant director Mike Rogers, who is also principal clarinetist and keyboardist for the band.
• “Belle of the Ball,” composed in 1951 by Leroy Anderson, a lively waltz that will make the audience want to get up and dance.
• Robert Sheldon's “A Longford Legend,” based on Irish street ballads.
• The program will end with “The March From '1941,' ” by John Williams. It's the theme of a 1979 movie by that name directed by Steven Spielberg.
The Willamette Valley Concert Band, based in Albany, has played concerts in the Willamette Valley since 1970. The 50-member band includes adult musicians from Benton, Lynn, Marion and Polk counties. The director is Mike Bevington, a retired band director who taught for many years in Jefferson.
Though the concert is free, donations are accepted. The money defrays costs and also pays for band camps and other expenses for local students.