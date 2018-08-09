Singer-songwriter Scott Martin of Austin, Texas will perform in concert from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Emerson Vineyards, 11665 Airlie Road, Monmouth.
Martin, a 1973 graduate of Corvallis High School and former Gazette-Times newspaper delivery boy, released his new full-length album, "Missing," about historical missing persons, on May 2. It was his first album after a hiatus after more than 20 years from professional music.
"Missing" features Martin's song cycle about Amelia Earhart, DB Cooper, Everett Ruess and others. The album also has more personal songs including "The Life We Left Behind," which reflects on what might have been in the aftermath of a rock climbing accident that nearly took Martin's life in 1988, an event that forced a rethinking of his music career.
He got his start in Corvallis, and played the coffeehouse and college circuit in the Northwest. He played in local bands Bitter Creek Spring and Mainsail. Martin moved to Los Angeles in 1980.
Martin also toured with Lynda Carter of "Wonder Woman" fame for several years, appearing on "The Tonight Show" and other TV specials. He moved to Austin in 1998, and in the intervening years raised two boys with his wife Eliza, while taking a break from the music business.
The concert is free. For more information, call Emerson Vineyards at 503-838-0944.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.