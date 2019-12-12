Christmas gets Celtic kick at 'Winterdance'

Nothing stirs the holiday soul quite like a Celtic kick, especially one delivered by Molly's Revenge.

The dynamic California-based trio, with its rousing artillery of highland bagpipes, fiddle, whistle, guitar, mandola and bodhran, is joined by Oakland vocalist Amelia Hogan and Portland's own Murray Irish Dancers, to helm the Corvallis Folklore Society's "Winterdance: A Celtic Christmas Celebration," at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis.

The lineup makes for an irresistible show. The Murray Irish Dancers are known for their high-energy presentations and oft-vibrant costumes. Hogan, possessor of an infectious lilt, is a stirring interpreter of traditional and contemporary melodies, as evidenced on her 2013 album, "Transplants: From Old to New" ("Paddy's Green Shamrock Shore," "Lakes of Pontchartrain," "The Wind That Shakes the Barley" and even "Sixteen Tons").

Tickets for the performance are $22 in advance (with a $2 discount for Corvallis Folklore Society members or seniors), $10 for attendants under $12. Add $2 at the door on the day of the show.

Advance tickets are available at Grass Roots Books & Music and Troubadour Music, both in Corvallis. They may also be purchased online at www.tickettomato.com/event/6433.

For further event information, visit https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/winterdance-2019.

