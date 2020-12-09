Choral composer Dan Forrest next guest on 'Maestro Moments'

Another analogy might be providing a ring setting for a diamond — the diamond’s brilliance and value is intrinsic and can shine in a great variety of uses — but I’m looking for a way to hold up that diamond in a way that glitters in 21st century light and connects with ears of people right here, right now.

So my mindset is really one of honoring these tunes and texts, and “framing” them (there’s another analogy) rather than merely “using” them, or, worse, “ab-using” them. ... My hope, and intent, is to honor these priceless carols with settings that merely cast them in a new light but still let them shine out their timeless worth.

Q: What are the Dan Forrest holiday music essentials — in other words, what are the five or so pieces that you want to be sure you listen to at least once every holiday season?

Forrest: Well, I (and the Beckenhorst Singers) just released an album of my own Christmas carol settings, “A Dan Forrest Christmas” — it’s on Spotify, Apple Music, and all the other usual places. So maybe I can just point to that? It hit No. 3 on the iTunes classical charts, last week!