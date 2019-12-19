Chintimini Brass Ensemble brings holidays to the Majestic

Here's a story just in time for Christmas.
Last year, Chintimini Brass performed its first holiday concert at Corvallis' Majestic Theatre — four days before Dec. 25.
Such scheduling could have been disastrous. Time is precious. Money's tight. Schedules are packed. People are busy.
But this is a season of magic. And to the quintet's — and venue's — delight, the show sold out. A giving spirit, it seems, knows no calendars.
"It was received really well," said the ensemble's tuba player, Isaac Andrew. "A lot of people showed up for it, and it was fun time for both performers and the audience."
So why not do it again?
The Chintimini Brass ensemble returns to the Majestic at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, with special guests and a brand new bag of holiday goodies. (See info box for ticket details.)
Andrew, who produced this year's installment, calls it a "Christmas extravaganza." He'll be playing alongside bandmates David Campbell and Mark Rasmussen on trumpet, David Sorenson on horn and Brian Wilson on trombone. They'll be joined onstage by percussionist Andy Weiss and harpist Cherie Guillerud.
Since it's the holidays, the 90-minute program proffers another musical gift in The Hickenloopers, a mid-valley duo featuring pianist Jill Hickenlooper and her daughter, Hannah, on vocals and upright bass.
According to Andrew, the set list is packed with traditional and contemporary carols, everything from such standards as "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" and "God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen" to 20th century pop classics like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and Leroy Anderson's incomparable "Sleigh Ride," here performed in a Wade Rackley arrangement for brass quintet.
"It's a very faithful transcription, measure-for-measure what you'd expect to hear in an orchestra or band," Andrew said. "But it's fun to play, with the fun melodies that Anderson wrote, and it includes the horse whinny at the end and the whip-crack in the percussion section."
The program also includes a musical nod to the past and present with a 2012 Pentatonix arrangement of Mykola Leontovych and Peter J. Wilhousky's "Carol of the Bells" (1914), subsequently transcribed for a brass ensemble. The evening concludes with an uplifting medley on a joint performance of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."
Hopefully, that happy new year ends with yet another blast of brass.
"I'm thankful to Jimbo Ivy at the Majestic for asking us to come and do it again," Andrew said. "We were happy to oblige. David Campbell produced it last year. I produced it this year. Everyone I worked with at the Majestic was great. I can see why they're packed, why there's such good will toward the theater. They've got a lot of cool stuff going on."