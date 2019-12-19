Chintimini Brass Ensemble brings holidays to the Majestic

According to Andrew, the set list is packed with traditional and contemporary carols, everything from such standards as "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" and "God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen" to 20th century pop classics like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and Leroy Anderson's incomparable "Sleigh Ride," here performed in a Wade Rackley arrangement for brass quintet.

"It's a very faithful transcription, measure-for-measure what you'd expect to hear in an orchestra or band," Andrew said. "But it's fun to play, with the fun melodies that Anderson wrote, and it includes the horse whinny at the end and the whip-crack in the percussion section."

The program also includes a musical nod to the past and present with a 2012 Pentatonix arrangement of Mykola Leontovych and Peter J. Wilhousky's "Carol of the Bells" (1914), subsequently transcribed for a brass ensemble. The evening concludes with an uplifting medley on a joint performance of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

Hopefully, that happy new year ends with yet another blast of brass.

"I'm thankful to Jimbo Ivy at the Majestic for asking us to come and do it again," Andrew said. "We were happy to oblige. David Campbell produced it last year. I produced it this year. Everyone I worked with at the Majestic was great. I can see why they're packed, why there's such good will toward the theater. They've got a lot of cool stuff going on."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0