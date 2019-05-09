A Bene Placito Chamber Winds, the Albany-based ensemble made up of musicians who performed together at West Albany High School, swings back into action with a Monday night program that emphasizes telling stories with a modern classical soundtrack.
The ensemble performs at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 at the United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth Ave. SW in Albany. Admission is free, with a $5 suggested donation.
Carrie French, who plays oboe in the group and programs its concerts, has selected music for this concert that is relatively modern (the oldest piece is about 110 years old) and generally has a story to tell. The program also mixes works that likely will be familiar to audiences (Camille Saint-Saens' "Carnival of the Animals," and selections from Max Bruch's "Eight Pieces," excerpts from which have been played at two other mid-valley concerts this season) and three lesser-known works:
• "Roaring Fork," by Eric Ewazen, depicts three landscape scenes on the Colorado River.
• "Settled in Clay," by Mike Vass, has a modern Scottish folk style and has been specially arranged for wind quintet with piano and cello.
• "Kinderszenen," by João Guilherme Ripper is a Brazilian trio that reinvents children's songs with a vibrant twist.
French keeps her ears open as she listens to streaming music services for pieces that would be fun for the musicians to play and fun for audience members to listen to, and she said the pieces on Monday's program fit the bill.
And despite the variety of musical styles featured in the concert, she said, "I just love the way they sound together."
French founded the A Bene Placito Chamber Winds in November 2018. The group performs quarterly.
Other members include Allison Fletcher (flute), Andy Nelson (clarinet), Michael Devin (bassoon), Eric Russell (horn), and Cassie Fry (piano), along with a new member, cellist Julia Kim. This likely will be the last A Bene Placito Chamber Winds concert for Fry, who is moving to Seattle.