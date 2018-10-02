Chamber Music Corvallis

THE AMERICAN CHAMBER PLAYERS
"They have established standards of chamber music performance equal to any in the world," in the words of the Washington Post. And The New York Times said, "They appealed to the heart and the head, offering a warm, seductively luxurious sound and an impressive precision and unity of purpose." Among today's most exciting and innovative chamber music ensembles, THE AMERICAN CHAMBER PLAYERS began in 1985 as a core group of artists of The Library of Congress Summer Chamber Festival. The ensemble performs repertoire ranging from familiar masterpieces to neglected gems to newly commissioned American works, and their fascinating and delightful programs with varied instrumental combinations have been as enthusiastically praised as their extraordinary, dynamic performances. They have toured throughout North America, engaged and re-engaged by prestigious concert series from Florida to British Columbia, and they have traveled to Paris for a series of special gala concerts at the Paris Opera and the Bibliothèque Nationale. For many years the Visiting Artists in Residence at the Society of the Four Arts, in Palm Beach, FL, and the resident ensemble of the Kreeger Museum June Chamber Festival, in Washington, DC, they have also been heard countless times on National Public Radio's Performance Today and on local radio stations throughout the United States.
Cellist STEPHEN BALDERSTON appears internationally as a soloist, orchestral and chamber musician and coach. Professor of cello at DePaul University School of Music, in Chicago, Mr. Balderston was Assistant Principal Cello of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for 10 years, and a member of the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra for 10 years. He performed as soloist with both orchestras and was an artist-in-residence at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He has appeared as featured artist at many prestigious festivals, including the Ravinia Festival, the International Festival-Institute at Round Top, the Grand Teton Music Festival, the American String Project, Bargemusic, the Park City Music Festival, OK Mozart International Festival, Santa Barbara Chamber Music Festival, as well as the Affinis Music Festival in Japan and the International Music Festival in Shanghai, China. He also serves as a chamber music coach for the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras. Mr.Balderston began his studies on the cello with Gabor Rejto in his native southern California, and earned both Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from The Juilliard School, where he studied with Lynn Harrell.
Violist MILES HOFFMAN is the founder of The American Chamber Players. Currently Distinguished Visiting Professor of Chamber Music at the Schwob School of Music of Columbus (GA) State University, he made his New York recital debut in 1979 at the 92nd Street Y and has since appeared frequently around the country in recital, as chamber musician, and as soloist with many orchestras. His solo performances on YouTube have received well over a half million views. In 1982 he founded the Library of Congress Summer Chamber Festival, which he directed for nine years, and which led to the formation of the American Chamber Players. His musical commentary, “Coming to Terms,” was heard weekly throughout the United States for thirteen years – from 1989 to 2002 – on NPR’s Performance Today, and as Classical Music Commentator since 2002 for National Public Radio’s flagship news program, Morning Edition, he is regularly heard by a national audience of nearly 14 million people.His radio modules, A Minute with Miles, produced by South Carolina Public Radio, are broadcast throughout North and South Carolina and in a number of other states. Mr. Hoffman isthe author of The NPR Classical Music Companion, now in its tenth printing from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. He is a graduate of Yale University and the Juilliard School, and in 2003 he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Centenary College of Louisiana in recognition of his achievements as a performer and educator.
Born and raised in Colorado, violinist JOANNA MAURER has performed as orchestral soloist and recitalist throughout the United States, as well as in Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic. After initial studies with her parents, she received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at the Juilliard School, where she studied with Dorothy DeLay and Robert Mann. She has won first prizes in a number of competitions, including the E. Nakamichi Violin Competition, the Denver Young Artist Orchestra Competition, the Young Musicians Foundation Competition, and the National MTNA Selmer Competition. Now a resident of New York City, Ms. Maurer performs regularly with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, in addition to her many solo, chamber, and recording engagements. Previously, she served as concertmaster of both the Metamorphosen and Prometheus Chamber Orchestras. A versatile artist with a broad repertoire, Ms. Maurer has collaborated with fiddler/violinist Mark O’Connor in, among other projects, performances of his Double Violin Concerto, and has been a featured artist in concerts with Sting.
Flutist SARA STERN leads an active and varied career as a recitalist and chamber musician. As solo flutist of the 21st Century Consort, in residence at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., she has premiered countless important new works and made many recordings. She has presented solo recitals in the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Carnegie Recital Hall, and at many other concert halls around the country, and she has appeared as guest artist with the Emerson String Quartet and other distinguished chamber ensembles. Ms. Stern has also toured both here and abroad as one half of the duo "Stern and Levalier," with harpist Dotian Levalier, and she is a founding member of the Eastwind Consort, a critically acclaimed woodwind ensemble.
Pianist REIKO UCHIDA has been the winner of various international prizes, and enjoys an active career as a soloist and chamber musician, performing regularly throughout the United States, Asia, and Europe. She has appeared as soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Santa Fe Symphony, Greenwich Symphony, and the Princeton Symphony, among many other orchestras. As a chamber musician she has performed at the Marlboro, Santa Fe, Tanglewood, and Spoleto Music Festivals; as a member of the Laurel Trio; as guest artist with the Borromeo and Tokyo Quartets and with the American Chamber Players; and in recital with Jennifer Koh, Anne Akiko Myers, Sharon Robinson, Jaime Laredo, and Miles Hoffman. She is also a past member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Two. A graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music and the Mannes College of Music, Ms. Uchida studied with Claude Frank, Leon Fleisher, and Edward Aldwell. She currently resides in New York City, where she is an associate faculty member at Columbia University.
Chamber Music Corvallis
October 5, 2018 7:30pm
THE AMERICAN CHAMBER PLAYERS
• Sara Stern, flute • Joanna Maurer, violin • Miles Hoffman, viola
• Stephen Balderston, cello • Reiko Uchida, piano
Adagio and Rondo Concertante in F Major FRANZ SCHUBERT
for piano and strings, D. 487 (1816) (1797-1828)
Three Watercolors for flute, cello, and piano (1926) PHILIPPE GAUBERT
On a Clear Morning (1879-1941)
Autumn Evening
Serenade
Variations on “Hevenu shalom aleichem” MAX RAIMI
for flute and piano quartet (2018) b. 1956
An American Chamber Players commission
Intermission
Quartet in E-flat Major for piano and strings, Op. 87 (1889) ANTONIN DVORÁK
Allegro con fuoco (1841-1904)
Lento
Allegro moderato, grazioso
Allegro ma non troppo
Dvorák Piano Quartet in E Flat Major, Op. 87
In 1886 Simrock (Publishing Co.) began to urge Dvorák to compose a piano quartet. Although he had already written one in 1873, Dvorák was in no hurry, in spite of constant prodding by his impatient publisher. Although he made a brief sketch for it in 1887, the year he produced his Op. 81 piano quintet, he waited until the summer of 1889 to compose this work, completing it in just five weeks. As he wrote to a friend:
“I’ve now already finished the first three movements of a new piano quartet
And the Finale will be ready in a few days. As I expected, it came easily and
The melodies just surged upon me. Thank God!”
For models, Dvorak probably looked to the piano quartets of Mozart, Schumann, and Brahms. Brahmshad worked on his C Minor piano quartet while helping Clara Schumann cope with Robert’s terminal illness; he certainly had studied Schumann’s Op. 47 Quartet. Dvorák probably benefitted from studying Brahms’ piano quartets, which have richly sonorous piano parts. Dvorák’s piano scoring for this work shows more of this quality than does his op. 23 piano quartet written sixteen years earlier.
All the admirable characteristics of this unique composer are present in this work- his mastery of instrumental scoring, his love of the folk melodies and rhythms from his native Bohemia, his sunny good nature, and, above all, his wonderful gift for producing an abundance of beautiful themes. –excerpted from Craig Leman’s notes, 2003