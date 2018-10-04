Chamber Music Corvallis kicks off its 60th season Friday night with a performance by the American Chamber Players — an appropriate choice for a season that puts the emphasis on North American ensembles.
The season also features a free bonus concert in February to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the organization: That show will feature the Delgani Quartet from Eugene.
As usual, the season also includes ensembles that are stretching the boundaries of chamber music beyond the traditional string quartet. The American Chamber Players, for example, includes five musicians. The season also features the Mirari Brass Quintet, and a pair of trios — the Boreal Trio and the Neave Trio. The season wraps up in late April with a show by the Diderot Quartet, which plays instruments set up as they were back in the early Classical and Romantic eras.
All the concerts, with the exception of the free February show, will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St. in Corvallis.
The American Chamber Players began in 1985 as a core group of artists for the Library of Congress Summer Chamber Festival and has stayed active since then, performing throughout North America and the world. The group was founded by violist Miles Hoffman. Other players in the ensemble include cellist Stephen Balderston, violinist Joanna Maurer, flutist Sara Stern and pianist Reiko Uchida.
The program Friday night includes Schubert's Adagio and Rondo Concertante in F major for piano and strings; "Three Watercolors," by Philippe Gaubert, for flute, cello and piano; Max Raimi's Variations on "Hevenu shalon aleichem," for flute and piano quartet; and Dvorak's Quartet in E-flat Major for piano and strings.
Season ticket packages are available and cost $120, $96 and $72. Tickets for individual concerts are $26 and can be purchased at Grass Roots Books and Music and Troubadour Music in Corvallis, at the door and by calling 240-601-8992. For more information, go to the group's website, chambermusiccorvallis.org.