Carpenter, Colvin: The harmony of friendship

If you could hear a beautiful friendship, it might sound like Shawn Colvin and Mary Chapin Carpenter. But then, if you’re familiar with their discographies, you probably have.

The two met early in their careers — the mid- to late ’80s sometime — at an Alexandria, Virginia, club called The Birchmere, where many folk artists and singer-songwriters have built and maintained their reputations. Carpenter released her first record, “Hometown Girl,” in 1987. Following stints in bands, Colvin had gone it alone to become an integral piece of the East Coast troubadour puzzle, distributing live cassettes to spread the word and showing up on Suzanne Vega’s 1987 breakthrough, “Solitude Standing,” a low-key — for the period, that is, unassuming, relatively unadorned — stunner led by the single “Luka,” one of those rare character studies that penetrated the decade’s otherwise stubbornly mechanized zeitgeist.

“[O]ne of the things that made us such fast friends,” Carpenter told the News & Advance’s Emma Schkloven in early November, “is that we discovered very quickly, the way you do with someone, that we loved so many of the same songwriters and singers and records.”