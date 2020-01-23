Buffalo Romeo brings the party to Corvallis' Troubadour on Saturday

Keenan Dorn is the EP’s dynamo, weaving bass and guitar lines, plus keyboards and mandolar — basically a 12-string guitar on a mandola body — through “Big Money,” an uproarious condemnation of corporate greed and white privilege. (A video for that is underway, too, with New Orleans legend Delfeayo Marsalis bringing the brass.)

Buffalo Romeo does dabble in politics, but they keep the heaviness light, pinning the bygone George W. Bush administration in “Four More Years” and “What Kind of Fool,” which matches a romantic breakup with a political one. And they’re more than ready to tackle the modern landscape. According to Jones, Dorn had begun asking himself, “What am I going to do 10 years from now if I don’t do something to help this situation?” Musically, the answer was to speak or sing to as many faces as possible.

CDs and swag have been sent to Amy McGrath — she dug the T-shirts, according to reports — in Kentucky after she set her sights on longtime incumbent Mitch McConnell’s Senate seat. Others have gone out to Dr. Barbara Bollier (Kansas) and Sara Gideon (Maine) in their respective Senate chases. Jones’ dream is for Buffalo Romeo to uncork “Hang on Ruthie” over a sea of humanity at the 2020 Democratic National Convention and hear 100,000 voices singing right back. “Until that convention’s over,” he vowed, “I’m going to keep shooting for it.”