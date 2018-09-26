To celebrate the onset of fall and in the tradition of the German Oktoberfest, Block 15 Brewing Co. in Corvallis is celebrating its 10th annual "Bloktoberfest" on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 28 and 29.
To mark the occasion, Block 15 erects a tent that covers Jefferson Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, right outside the pub. The tent hosts live music, yard games and big-screen college football action.
In addition, Block 15 brews will be served in authentic tankards and the kitchen will be creating German-inspired food. A portion of Block 15's seasonal marzen lager will be served out of wood casks, specially prepared for the event.
Special edition "10th annual" ceramic tankards will be available for purchase, and guests are encouraged to bring Blocktober mugs from previous years. (No other drinking vessels will be permitted on the site.)
Music on Friday includes the Brutal Bridges Band at 4 p.m. and DTW at 7:30 p.m.
Music on Saturday includes the Guten Zeiten Band at 1 p.m., The Incompatibles at 4 p.m. and Space Neighbors at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 for both days, with a valid wristband. Hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and 12:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Minors are welcome until 8 p.m. both days.