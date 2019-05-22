It's another double header for this month's Best Cellar concert, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis.
Longtime Corvallis singer and guitarist Tim Hardin opens the show at 7:30. Hardin, who now lives in the Virgin Islands, will be joined on some songs by Corvallis singer Audrey Perkins.
Dave Plaehn and Jeff Hino follow at 8:30 p.m. Plaehn and Hino have been performing their blend of acoustic blues, folk, and original material since 1990.
The Best Cellar is a monthly evening of acoustic music. Admission is “pay what you will,” and kids are free. Cookies and coffee are available.
For more information, or to join the Best Cellar volunteer team, contact Mark Weiss at mjweiss@cmug.com