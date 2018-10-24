The Best Cellar Coffee House series of concert resumes at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Corvallis, with performances by husband-and-wife team Rita Brown and Bill Smythe and the folk trio Blues and Sunshine.
The concert will be held in the cellar of the First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave.
Brown and Smythe have been singing and playing around Corvallis for more than 20 years. They've performed as a folk duo, and as members of several local bands, including Crooked Kate, The Flow, 49 Fingers and Mad Dogs and No Englishmen (a Joe Cocker tribute band).
For Friday's show, they plan to perform mostly original songs.
The trio Blues and Sunshine opens the show.
Admission is $2-$10, your choice. Kids are free and welcome.