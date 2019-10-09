The piano-wind sextet Berlin Counterpoint kicks off the 2019-20 season for Chamber Music Corvallis with a Friday concert at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St. in Corvallis.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
The six musicians in Berlin Counterpoint hold passports from Romania, Germany, Slovenia, England, the United States and Turkey. Since forming in Berlin in 2007, the ensemble has won critical acclaim and has performed at venues such as the Sociedad Filarmónica de Bilbao, the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival, Palau de la Música Valencia, and the Kammermusiksaal of the Berlin Philharmonic.
The Friday concert in Corvallis is the beginning of a four-city U.S. tour for the group, which also plans to perform in New Orleans, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and New York City.
Ensemble members include Aaron Dan, flute; Viola Wilmsen, oboe; Sacha Rattle, clarinet; Heidi Mockert, bassoon; Andrej Zust, horn; and Zeynap Özsuca on piano.
The ensemble bills the program for Friday's concert as "Fun, Mockery, and Schadenfreude," and it includes works by Johann Strauss, György Ligeti, Francis Poulenc, Ludwig van Beethoven and Richard Strauss.
Individual tickets cost $26 and are available in advance at Grass Roots Books and Music and Troubadour Music in Corvallis. Will-call tickets are available for $26 by calling 240-601-8992. Tickets at the door cost $29. Information about buying tickets online is available at the website chambermusiccorvallis.org.
The next concert in the Chamber Music Corvallis series is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1 and features the early-music group Ensemble Lucidarium.