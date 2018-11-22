“It was 50 Years Ago Today … The Beatles and the 60s: A Conversation with Beatles Authority Ken Womack” will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28 at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Womack’s appearance is part of the OSU College of Liberal Arts’ new series, “The 60s: The Decade That Changed America.” The series celebrates the cultural and artistic impact the 1960s have had on the past five decades of American life. The series was created by journalist and historian Bob Santelli, OSU’s director of popular music and performing arts.
Womack is the author or editor of 35 books, including “Long and Winding Roads: The Evolving Artistry of the Beatles,” “The Cambridge Companion to the Beatles,” “The Beatles Encyclopedia: Everything Fab Four” and a two-volume biography of Beatles producer George Martin. Womack’s writing has also appeared in Salon, Slate, Variety, The Independent, The Guardian and The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Womack is dean of the Wayne D. McMurray School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Monmouth University, where he also serves as a professor of English. He is the author of three award-winning novels, including “John Doe No. 2 and the Dreamland Motel,” (2010), “The Restaurant at the End of the World,” (2012) and “Playing the Angel” (2013). His latest novel, “I Am Lemonade Lucy!” is due in 2019.
The talk is free and open to the public. It will be held in the Construction & Engineering Hall at The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th Street, Corvallis, 97331. For additional information about the series visit: https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/60s-decade-changed-america.