Avdeeva brings passion for classical music to Corvallis

Yulianna Avdeeva has never forgotten her first piano recital.

She was 6 years old, waiting backstage to unveil two pieces from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Children’s Album, Op. 39. Her parents and instructor did their best to assuage any pre-performance jitters. Don’t be afraid of those eyes upon you, they said. Such reassurances might make most children self-conscious — seas of faces, watching me? — but not Avdeeva. She loved music. She loved filling space with music. To perform it before an audience seemed the most natural gift to give.

“At the moment I walked onto the stage I was so fascinated by the atmosphere,” Avdeeva, now 34, said in a recent conversation with The E. “I was not scared at all. In fact, I was very sad when I finished playing. That was it. This passion to share music with other people — it hasn’t changed.”

Her life's been informed by such fascinations from the beginning, when as a curious child in Moscow, Russia, she began using her parents’ piano to find, replicate and perfect melodies she’d heard. This led to enrollment at Gnessin State Musical College, founded in 1895 by three sisters who’d studied at the Moscow Conservatory. Illustrious alumni include composer Lev Knipper, pianist Boris Berezovsky and, now, Yulianna Avdeeva, who recalled her time at the institution with affection.