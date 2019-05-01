The Arioso Chamber Players wrap up their 2018-19 season with two concerts highlighting rarely performed works that the ensemble's musicians believe should be considered masterworks.
The first performance is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at 7 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church chapel, 1115 28th Ave. SW in Albany.
The second performance is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at the First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis.
Tickets will be available at the door. They are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. Youths 12 and under get in for free.
The program includes Haydn's Trio No. 12, Kahn's "Serenade" and Chausson's Trio in G Minor, Op. 3.
The program's showpiece is the Chausson work, one of his earlier compositions. It's a light and lyrical work, but it includes somber and haunting motifs that weave throughout each movement.
The concert opens with a very early trio by Haydn that highlights his skill in writing simple and elegant melodies. The Kahn Serenade dates to 1922 and was originally composed for oboe, horn and piano.
Musicians in the Arioso ensemble are Jaclyn LaRue, oboe; Tommy Leinonen, cello; and Joy Ueng, piano.