The mid-valley's Arioso Chamber Players open their 2018-19 season with a pair of concerts this weekend.
The ensemble is set to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at the First United Methodist Church chapel, 1115 28th Ave. SW in Albany.
The players also plan to perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis.
The program includes three works: Schumann's "Fairy Tales," Mozart's Trio in E-flat Major, K498, "Kegelstatt," and Loeffler's Two Rhapsodies.
The musicians described the rarely performed Loeffler piece as a "highly descriptive work based on very gruesome poems by Maurice Rollinat and termed it "the perfect musical treat to get you in the mood for Halloween."
The Arioso players are Jaclyn LaRue on oboe and Joy Ueng on piano. They are joined for these concerts by guest musician Obsidian Koy Haven on viola.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at the door.