Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia, the Albany youth strings program, is enrolling third through 12th grade students in group classes in violin, viola, and cello.
Beginning and intermediate classes are available before- and after-school.
The enrollment deadline is Sept. 28 and classes begin Oct. 1. For more information, go to the website www.albanystrings.org, email info@albanystrings.org or call 541-730-3017.
Also, Albany Youth Orchestras are accepting auditions for violin, viola, cello and upright bass players who would like to join the Junior Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra for the upcoming season. The deadline for auditions is Sept. 26. Orchestra rehearsals begin Oct. 3. Players must be age 18 or under.
Audition information is at the website www.albanystrings.org, or is available by emailing info@albanystrings.org or calling 541-730-3017.