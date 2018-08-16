The Albany Summer Orchestra will perform a collaborative summer pops concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Monteith Riverpark, NW Water Ave.
The Albany Summer Orchestra features members from the Albany String Orchestra and New Horizons Willamette Valley Orchestra, plus middle- and high-school band students and Albany and Sweet Home community members. The orchestra features 60 people, ranging in age from 11 to 80.
Selections this year include music from “Lord of the Rings,” the Royal Fireworks music, songs by Gershwin and patriotic favorites.
The Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia summer classes will open with a 6 p.m. recital.
Admission is free to all events.
