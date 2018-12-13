The Albany String Orchestra has scheduled its annual winter concert for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Albany First Christian Church, 432 SW Ferry St.
This year the orchestra will present Bach's fourth Brandenburg Concerto, featuring local soloists Ronald Paul on violin and Stephanie McCormick and Melanie Sorenson on flutes, as well as Cherie Gullerud on harpsichord.
The program also includes a Renaissance dance by John Jenkins, along with Christmas carols and traditional holiday favorites.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Now in its fifth year, the Albany String Orchestra is a community ensemble dedicated to lifelong learning and music appreciation. As a community activity of Albany Parks and Recreation, the organization welcomes all players.
"I think everyone will find something to like in this concert," conductor Kim Collar said — but she reserved special praise for the Bach work, which she termed "one of the world's greatest works of art."
"Bach's music contains everything we aspire to: beauty, unbearable emotion, humility, divinity, breathtaking genius, exhilarating joy," she said. "Playing Bach makes us musicians."