Although the distance between Oregon State University's Memorial Union Quad and Reser Stadium isn't great in physical terms, a move from the Quad to the stadium still represented a big step last year for OSU's Dam Jam concert.
But the end-of-the-school-year concert, founded in 2006 as a reggae concert, had simply outgrown the Quad, said Jensen Ocampo, one of the three OSU students with the school's Program Council who are guiding the event this year. (The other student coordinators are Marito Binag and Lauren Harter.)
Reser Stadium was the obvious choice: "What better place to do it?" Ocampo asked.
Still, it was a big step up, moving into the stadium, with its 45,000-plus capacity. But the concert easily made the adjustment, drawing some 6,500 attendees last year.
This year, Ocampo and his colleagues are expecting a bigger turnout, with the concert featuring rhythm-and-blues star Akon, pop star Jesse McCartney and OSU student Arii Maas, winner of last year's Battle of the DJs contest at OSU: In fact, Ocampo said, organizers this year think the event could draw attendees from Portland and Eugene.
In the past, Dam Jam (which used to be dubbed the Flat Tail Music Festival) has tried to bring in emerging musical acts, and the show has featured artists such as T-Pain, Macklemore, Amine, KYLE and Alison Wonderland.
This year, Ocampo and his colleagues tried a slightly different approach: "We wanted to think about what students value in a concert," he said. "This year, we thought it would be fun to have a throwback curve."
So, working from a list of artists that will fit with the event's budget, they chose Akon, known for hits such as "Smack That," "I Wanna Love You" and "Don't Matter." (Akon lately has been focused on social justice work, including an effort to provide electricity to millions of people in Africa. The Dam Jam performance will be his first in the Pacific Northwest for years.)
To add a touch of pop to the mix, organizers tapped Jesse McCartney, possibly best known for his 2003 hit album "Beautiful Soul." Since his breakout, McCartney has continued to make music and has branched out into acting, including the TV show "Young and Hungry" and the horror flick "Chernobyl Diaries." (See the related story for more about McCartney.)
Ocampo sees another value to bringing in musicians who already have scored hits: "We think people value being able to sing along," he said.
As for DJ Arii Maas, who opens the show, he's been developing his musical skills since teaching himself how to play the guitar and drums in middle school in his native Hawaii. He said he loved punk music in middle school, but couldn't round up enough friends to form a band — which possibly helped fuel his interest in going the solo route as a DJ.
He came to OSU to study engineering, but has since switched to the school's music technology program. His Polynesian background has influenced his music, he said: When he's producing music, he'll incorporate different percussion elements that are influenced by, say, Tahitian drummers.
His victory in last October's Battle of the DJs (contestants are judged on stage presence, mixing skills and song selections) was driven by his desire to "make sure it was the greatest party that people have been to in awhile at Oregon State."
He hopes to bring the party to Reser on Friday night, but said he hasn't decided yet on a set playlist: "I like to freestyle my sets a lot," he said, and, like any musician, he's learned how to read audiences and how to adjust the show to match their mood.
Some of that knowledge is hard-won, he said, recalling times when he would mix out of a song right before the most popular part.
"I picked up on what people like," he said — a skill that should serve him well Friday night at Reser.