So here it is, the end of August, and you say you haven't much of a chance to get away yet.
Relax: Carrie French, the founder of the Albany chamber music ensemble A Bene Placito Chamber Winds, has you covered — at least for a hour or so on Thursday.
The ensemble's Thursday night concert is dubbed "Landscapes and Locales," and many of the works are meant in part to evoke a specific place, from the serenity of rural Connecticut to the rhythms of pre-World War I Brazil.
But the travelogue feel of the concert wasn't something that French set out to build initially: The oboist comes across potential selections for the ensemble by streaming classical music and taking note when a work grabs her ear. It was only after assembling the works for this concert did its globe-trotting nature come into focus.
In general, French said, what she looks for in programming concerts are pieces that are fun to perform — and fun for audiences to hear. (To that end, French has compiled a list of 10 pieces that could convert people who say they hate classical music; see the related story.)
Thursday's concert at the United Presbyterian Church in Albany starts at 7 p.m. and opens with "Belle Epoque en Sud-America," a suite for wind quintet by Julio Medaglia that depicts two Brazilian dances. Next up is "Landscapes," a woodwind trio by Daniel Baldwin that evokes a landscape painting of West Rock Ridge in Connecticut by Frederic Edwin Church.
"Air Arabe" is a trio by 19th century Viennese composer Heinrich Molbe in which he played around with what he imagined what Arabic music sounded like. French admits that Molbe was guilty of "a little bit of cultural appropriation," but said the composer nevertheless created "a really beautiful melody."
"A Trio" by Francois Devienne is steeped in the music of 18th century France.
The concert concludes with a work by Madeleine Dring, and marks the first time the ensemble has played a work by a female composer. French said Dring was a talented composer and actress in 20th century England.
Players in the ensemble include French; Claire McMorris on flute; Andy Nelson on clarinet; Michael Devin on bassoon; Eric Russell on horn; and Brenda Noland on piano.
The ensemble started last November, and French said it seeks to perform every three months or so. She said she's been delighted with the response thus far, and said it's not unusual for its concerts to draw 50 to 70 people.