A musical revive-olution: Oregon Bach Collegium makes mid-valley debut

In one respect, at least, Frederick the Great wasn't your average German king.
Many rulers seemed content with music as a passive experience, something to be heard and enjoyed. Frederick, on the other hand, actually wrote and performed it. In his lifetime, the accomplished flutist amassed four symphonies and 100 sonatas. His summer palace, Sanssouci (that's French for "without a care" — and even sounds like it), in Potsdam, just south of Berlin, boasts an opulent music room overlooking a still-picturesque vineyard. Within those walls he and his contemporaries entertained the royal court during the Age of Enlightenment.
So if you're going to bring a classical series to town, you may as well launch it in style.
The Oregon Bach Collegium, founded in 2008 and long established in the Eugene area, makes its mid-valley debut at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. (See info box for details.)
Its stacked program, "Frederick the Great: Musical Monarch," features Frederick's "Sonata IX" in addition to selections by his onetime flute teacher, Johann Joachim Quantz; cellist Joseph Baptist (or Benedikt) Zyka; harpsichordist Christoph Schaffrath, who accompanied Frederick's sister, Amalia, herself adept on multiple instruments; and Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, fifth son to Johann Sebastian Bach and a pivotal figure in the transition between his father's Baroque trappings and more classical textures.
Of course, if Frederick isn't your average king, then the Oregon Bach Collegium aren't your average musicians. Unlike most ensembles, they don't play centuries-old repertoire on "contemporary" instruments. Instead, theirs are more accurate to the period in which such pieces were conceived.
This is a discipline known as historical performance practice. Which means audiences will be treated to these compositions as they were likely heard initially, perhaps even in Frederick's 18th-century court. Ryan Ponto paints with the viola da gamba, a member of the string family. Ben Garder's Baroque violin sings in the tones of its time. Collegium founder and artistic director Margret Gries' harpsichord enchants as a precursor to the piano. And Kimary Fick wields a traverso flute, the preferred means of expression for Frederick the Great himself.
"A big part of our mission is to educate, create and have the audiences be part of our performance in terms of learning about the repertoire, exploring new repertoire and thinking about new ways of playing repertoire we already know," said Fick, a music history instructor at Oregon State University. "We also use other kinds of original sources, playing from copies of original manuscripts and prints, rather than newer editions, which can create a break with what's originally conveyed in the music."
Despite her work with traditional forms, Fick's a fairly recent mid-valley arrival herself. She moved to Corvallis in the fall of 2016 from Texas, where she received her Ph.D. in musicology, with an emphasis in early music performance, at the University of North Texas in Denton. The Oregon Bach Collegium first recruited her as a Baroque flutist for a program devoted to Johann Sebastian Bach's Brandenburg Concertos in April 2018. She's since performed with the Collegium throughout Eugene, but recently she began considering the possibility of bringing those sounds closer to home.
"When I moved to Corvallis to teach at OSU," she said, "I noticed there wasn't a lot of historical performance going on in town. There's a lot of other great music, but this particular niche has not been filled. So I reached out to Margret and we talked about creating a series for Corvallis."
And with assistance from the Benton County Cultural Coalition and Oregon Cultural Trust, a new series was born, with Frederick the Great a perfect introduction: a man integral to cultural and social influence as a military tactician (the man did declare, "Diplomacy without arms is like music without instruments," after all), enlightened king and, as a bonus, gifted composer.
"He was probably one of the best-known flutists in the 18th century," Fick said. "Also, there's a ton of repertoire because of how important his court was to music itself. Music was happening all throughout his court. We want to make it available and heard; a lot of it doesn't see much performance.
"Where this music fits into history gives us an opportunity to talk about it with audiences and think about how it functions and how we can understand it better through thinking about its cultural use within Frederick's court. It's amazing music that gets passed over because we have Bach in the first half of the century and [Joseph] Haydn and [Wolfgang Amadeus] Mozart at the end. But what happens in the middle? It tends to get disregarded as less important. But the middle century is so intriguing. We see the roots of Haydn and Mozart. The melodies are simple at times but emotionally expressive at others."
The concert series returns June 7 with "Music in the Reign of the Sun King," an exploration of music from the era of Louis XIV of France (1638-1715). He wrote not a single sonata, but that Palace of Versailles remains a lasting masterpiece.
To learn more about the Oregon Bach Collegium, visit https://www.oregonbachcollegium.org/.