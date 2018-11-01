The Wandering Reel Traveling Film Festival, designed to give a showcase to important short films, is pulling into Corvallis for four showings Friday and Saturday at the Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St.
Each showing is followed by a Q-and-A discussion with the festival's director, Michael Harrington.
This year, the festival features 25 short films divided into four different themed programs that explore topics ranging from gender and equality, to overcoming obstacles and remembering the little moments that make a life whole. For the first time in the festival's short history, the majority of films featured this year are directed by women, a fact that Harrington said was “not intentional but a wonderful surprise once the final films were chosen.”
Here is the schedule:
• Friday, Nov. 2, 5 p.m.: "Gender Blender," stories of people who disrupt or uphold traditional gender roles. Films include "Game," "The Beep Test," "I Think I Have a Crush on You," "The Gunfighter," "Cheese," "Vs," "Counterfeit Kunkoo."
• Friday, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m.: "Outsiders," the hidden stories of being an outsider in a society stuck on its definition of "norms." Films: "Death Metal Grandma," "Libre," "Born in the Maelstrom," "Schoolyard Blues," "Little Potato."
• Saturday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m.: "Our Basic Assumptions," films that challenge stereotypes around poverty, race, sexuality, gender, age and more. Films: "Caroline," "Emergency," "Sacrilege," "Dik," "For Nonna Anna," "Intimity," "Coffee Time."
• Saturday, Nov. 3, 3:30 p.m.: "Moments in Time," Portraits of the seemingly mundane moments, memories and dreams that play meaningful parts in our lives. Films: "Bonobo," "Into the Blue," "Three Red Sweaters," "The End of Time," "The Boatman," "End of the Rainbow."
Tickets are $9 per screening, $15 for two screenings, or $28 for all four programs.