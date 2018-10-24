On paper, at first, it doesn't appear to be a good match: "Nosferatu," F.W. Murnau's classic 1922 silent vampire thriller, with live music performed by the Corvallis band DTW, which is arguably best known for its funk grooves.
Relax, says the band's Justin Schepige: Funk is not on the agenda for this weekend's showings of the landmark horror flick at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis. (See the information box for show details.)
"A lot of people have made a blanket assumption that we're going to play some funk," he said. "I hate to sorely disappoint them."
Instead, the score he's crafted for the show is more of what Schepige called "ambient ambitious horror," and it gives the band's musicians opportunities to improvise in ways they don't get when they're performing a straight-up set of DTW funk.
And for Schepige, working with the larger band gives him a biggest canvas with which to work. In some ways, it's a logical extension of the work he does with DTW bandmate Kevin Van Walk; the two frequently provide music for showings of silent films as the duo Sonochromatic.
The silent-movie gigs started years ago, Schepige remembers, when some of the musicians were approached by Ygal Kaufman, the movie buff who was organizing his Community Movie Nights at the Darkside.
These are performances that Schepige finds challenging and enjoyable, working to find just the right tone for a particular movie, improvising based on what's on the screen, tapping into the mood of an audience or, sometimes, just deciding when not not to play.
But Schepige wanted to go bigger, and "Nosferatu" provided an opportunity to do that — and it tied in with other Halloween-themed shows the band is booked to play.
"I just wanted to extend the Halloween tour, so to speak," he said. "I knew 'Nosferatu,' and so I proposed to the Darkside, 'What if we do a late-night Saturday show and a matinee for families on Sunday afternoon. ... And what if we bring in the whole band and market it as a joint venture?"
The Darkside didn't need much encouragement to jump on board. And Kaufman, as he likes to do, will add special features such as newsreels and other materials from the era when the movie was made.
Bringing the whole band into the effort was part of the appeal of the project from Schepige, but he said he was a little worried about the prospect. "Kevin and I always do this completely improvisational thing (in Sonochromatic). Now we're bringing in eight additional people."
But preparation thus far has gone well, he said: "As far as I can tell, everyone in the band had a blast playing it at the rehearsal."
Van Walk agreed. Even though not all the musicians in the band have deep backgrounds in improvisational work, he said, "when you give them a little guidance and trust their instincts, good things happen."
And Schepige said people who know DTW only from the band's funk shows are in for an eye-opening experience: "This is really a different sound," he said. "It's very much going to sound as if there's an orchestra in the room with you."
"I think it's going to be a super-fun and unique experience," he said. "I think this will be a cool step into this new area (for the band). It's definitely going to feel different because there's going to be so much sound."