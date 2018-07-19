Every July 23, people from all over the world visit Brownsville to pay homage to Rob Reiner's 1986 movie "Stand By Me."
Based on a Stephen King novella, the movie, set in 1959, tells the story of four young boys who go hiking to find the body of a missing boy. Along the way, they discover more about themselves, each other and their futures.
The movie is set in a fictitious town called Castle Rock. Several scenes were filmed in Brownsville, so in 2007 the city started celebrating "Stand By Me" Day, a festival with 1950s-themed activities.
There is something alluring to fans about going to the place where the film was made, rather than watching it in a movie theater or on the couch, says Linda McCormick, the chair of the event.
"It's fascinating to watch the fans when they recognize a scene location," she said.
This year, for the first time since the city started celebrating the event, July 23 falls on a Monday, which may make it a little more casual than in the past, McCormick said.
The free event, which is sponsored by the Linn County Museum Friends, will start later, at noon, and run until 7 p.m. Monday.
"That way we're hoping it opens it up so people who are working can get off and come in and play, and be a part of this as well," McCormick said.
The event will feature games that children would have played in the 1950s, including hopscotch, four-square, hula hoops and Matchbox car races.
"This is for the fans to get a feel for what it might have been like as kids in those days," she said.
Other festivities include guided walking tours, blueberry pie and churned ice cream for sale, a 50s and "Stand By Me" themed costume contest and live music by the Uncaged Locals. There will be showings (12:30, 2, 3:30 and 5 p.m.) of the film throughout the day at the museum's Box Car Theater.
A car and pickup truck that appeared in the movie will be a part of a classic car "Cruise In" during the event.
Organizers have a DJ coming from Bend; the hope is that the DJ will be able to interview a couple of cast or crew members via Skype in the Legion Hall.
And a video will be shown from 2016's 30th anniversary celebration. It features Will Wheaton, who played Gordie in the film.
Kent Luttrell, who played the dead body of Ray Brower in the movie, is hopeful that he can attend, McCormick said; Luttrell is a professional stuntman in Portland.
Cast member Gary Riley may return for the second straight year. Riley played Charlie Hogan, one of the young teenagers who was talking about a secret in front of Vern's house in the film, McCormick said.
Shari Chinchen, who was a stand-in for the film, has come to the event almost every year. Chinchen was the stand-in for Jerry O'Connell, who played Vern. She also apparently performed as O'Connell's stunt double, because the Manhattan native had never climbed a chain-link fence before, McCormick said.
"In the junkyard scene when you see him on the fence, it's really her," McCormick said.
"The crew ended up dubbing her 'the stunt butt,' and she has a T-shirt she proudly tries to wear every year with her and Jerry standing together dressed identical with the same haircut," McCormick said.
McCormick said people who feel connected to "Stand By Me" for whatever reason come to Brownsville for the event, and organizers work to give them a fun experience.
"This event is for the fans. That's what we're aiming for," she said.
