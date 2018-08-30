“Saving Atlantis,” a feature-length documentary on coral reefs produced by Oregon State University filmmakers, will be shown Aug. 31 through Sept. 6 at the Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis.
The first screening will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31. Filmmakers David Baker and Justin Smith of Oregon State Productions, the team behind the documentary, will attend a question-and-answer session with the audience following the film.
“Saving Atlantis” focuses on the dramatic decline of coral reef ecosystems around the world and the impact on people who depend on them. The film’s producers followed coral microbiologist Rebecca Vega Thurber and other researchers from Oregon State and around the world who are uncovering the causes of coral decline and looking to find solutions,
The film is narrated by Emmy-winning narrator Peter Coyote, who has voiced several documentaries by Ken Burns, including last year’s “The Vietnam War.”
For additional screening times and ticket information, see https://darksidecinema.com/.