Movies at Monteith, the annual free summer movie series at Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany, returns with a showing of 'Wonder" 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 20.
The event is presented by the Albany Downtown Association.
Food vendors open at 6 p.m. and the movie generally starts around dark at 8:50 p.m. Films are shown on an inflatable screen.
Here is the schedule of other films in the series:
Friday, July 27: "Jurassic Park."
Friday, Aug. 3: "Wonder Woman."
Friday, Aug. 10: "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."
For more information, search for Movies At Monteith on Facebook or call the Albany Downtown Association at 541-928-2469.
