ABOMINABLE
3 ½ stars
(Animated, PG, 92 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Three friends try to reunite a young Yeti with his family in the Himalayas in this animated adventure. With the voices of Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson. Written and directed by Jill Culton. It’s unexpectedly delightful and truly surprising. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
AQUARELA
3 ½ stars
(Documentary, PG, 90 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky travels the world to capture the power and terror of water, and he succeeds, thanks to astonishing visuals and a bracing soundtrack from Eicca Toppinen. (Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times)
THE DAY SHALL COME
3 ½ stars
(Satire, no MPAA rating, 87 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) The FBI tries to paint a delusional but well-intentioned Miami preacher as a terrorist in this satire. With Marchant Davis, Anna Kendrick, Danielle Brooks, Denis O'Hare. Co-written and directed by Christopher Morris. Bitterly funny and wonderfully acted by Kendrick and Davis. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
CONTINUING
AD ASTRA
3 ½ stars
(Science fiction, PG-13, 122 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis) Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut searching for his father in the outer realms of the solar system. With Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland. Despite some writing woes, it’s provocative and stunning. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
BRITTNEY RUNS A MARATHON
3 stars
(Comedy, R, 103 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) This comedy about a sedentary New Yorker (Jillian Bell, terrific) putting on her sneakers to get into shape has some refreshingly sharp edges and occasionally charts a relatively unorthodox course for such a comfort food-type movie. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
DOWNTON ABBEY
3 stars
(Drama, PG, 122 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 and Pix in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) The movie sequel to the sophisticated TV soap opera, which finds both the upstairs and the downstairs ensembles preparing for a visit from the king and queen, is an extravagant dessert after a six-course meal. Absolutely unnecessary, but still a real treat. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE
3 stars
(Documentary, PG-13, 95 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Featuring voice-over narration from the artist herself, this documentary is like a well-sourced and thorough video Wikipedia entry about the life and times of singer Linda Ronstadt, now 73. It's a well-crafted time-capsule tribute to one of the most distinctive artists of a Golden Age of pop music. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
OFFICIAL SECRETS
2 ½ stars
(Biographical drama, R, 112 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Keira Knightley plays a real-life British intelligence specialist/translator who was put on trial after going public with memos revealing a blackmail scheme by the U.S. government leading up to the invasion of Iraq. It's difficult to become immersed in a film in which far too many characters sound like they're reciting talking points and not delivering authentic dialogue. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
RAMBO: LAST BLOOD
(Action, R, 100 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Sylvester Stallone's venerable action hero embarks on a vengeful final mission. With Paz Vega. Written by Matthew Cirulnick, Stallone; story by Stallone; based on the character created by David Morrell. Directed by Adrian Grunberg.
HONEYLAND
(Documentary, no MPAA rating, 85 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) The debut documentary feature from filmmakers Ljubo Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska tells the story of Hatidze Muratova, the last in a long line of Macedonian wild beekeepers. When a large nomadic family disrupts the quiet mountain region where she lives, Hatidze views the situation as an opportunity to pass on her traditions.
HUSTLERS
2 ½ stars
(Drama, R, 110 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Former strip club workers plan to take down a group of Wall Street players. With Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Mercedes Ruehl, Lizzo, Cardi B. Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria; based on a magazine article by Jessica Pressler. Lopez is terrific, and the movie is entertaining enough, but its key themes don’t hit home until way too late. (Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press)
IT CHAPTER TWO
2 ½ stars
(Horror, R, 169 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) It's 27 years later and the evil clown Pennywise returns to Derry, Maine in this sequel to the surprise hit, based on the Stephen King novel. Director Andy Muschietti provides the scares, and an excellent cast comes through, but the movie loses its way in a bloated second hour. With James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader and Bill Skarsgard. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON
3 1/2 stars
(Adventure, PG-13, 93 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen, an actor with Down syndrome, star in this generally warmhearted and sweet-natured take on "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," a sun-dappled fable punctured with intermittent harsh realities. It’s an effective, appealing piece of Americana. (Gary Thompson, The Philadelphia Inquirer)
THE FAREWELL
4 stars
(Drama, PG, 98 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) We recognize aspects of our own clan within the complicated, maddening, loving Chinese family (including Awkwafina as a 30-something raised in America) that gathers to celebrate the family matriarch but refuses to tell her she's dying. This is a viewing experience to be treasured. It is one of the very best films of 2019. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
GOOD BOYS
3 stars
(Comedy, R, 90 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Yes, this is a raunchy, edgy, hard-R comedy about a trio of 12-year-old boys who drop the f-bomb every other sentence and get involved in all sorts of predicaments featuring sex toys and beer and molly, but even the most hardcore jokes have a good-natured and even sweet larger context. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE LION KING
2 stars
(Animated, PG, 118 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Director Jon Favreau’s virtual reality re-creation of the Disney animated classic turns out to be a bizarre Frankenstein's monster of a film that is so distressingly unpleasant it somehow manages to even ruin the original, much beloved 1994 hand-drawn cartoon version. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)