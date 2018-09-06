Seven new films are rolling into the mid-valley, including the horror prequel “The Nun,” the literary drama “The Bookshelf,” the Jennifer Garner revenge flick “Peppermint,” and “God Bless the Broken Road,” the latest flick to mix Christian faith with country music. The week also brings a riveting documentary about fashion designer Alexander McQueen, a compelling computer-driven thriller, “Searching,” with John Cho, and the latest wine documentary from Corvallis director and writer David Baker, “Three Days of Glory.”
NEW
THE BOOKSHOP
2 stars
(Drama, PG, 113 minutes, PG, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) A widow, Florence Green (Emily Mortimer), takes a major emotional and financial leap in 1959 to open a bookshop in a conservative coastal town in this well-meaning but lackluster drama. Mortimer and Bill Nighy are terrific, but can’t give the film the jolt of energy it needs. (Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service)
GOD BLESS THE BROKEN ROAD
1½ stars
(Drama, PG, 105 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A young mother loses her husband in Afghanistan and struggles to raise their young daughter in his absence. Faith, country music, stock-car racing and tributes to the U.S. military mix in this new offering. It’s a strange Frankenstein’s monster of a film, the story trying to combine too many elements while reverse-engineered into incorporating the title of the popular Rascal Flatts song. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
McQUEEN
4 stars
(Documentary, R, 101 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) This new documentary about the fashion designer Alexander McQueen examines his extraordinary gifts, dark preoccupations and tragic death. It’s a completely engrossing, compulsively watchable film, another outstanding entry in 2018’s bumper crop of documentaries. (Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times)
THE NUN
(Horror, R, 96 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) This new spinoff from the “Conjuring” series involves the same demonic nun featured in “The Conjuring 2.” When a young nun at Romanian abbey takes her own life, a priest and a novitate are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Then, other bad things happen. Taissa Farmiga, Demian Bichir and Bonnie Aarons star.
PEPPERMINT
(Action thriller, R, 102 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the Regal 4 in Corvallis) Jennifer Garner, in a dramatic change of pace, plays a young mother whose husband and daughter are killed in a brutal attack. When the judicial system shields the murderers from justice, the mother sets out to extract her own revenge.
SEARCHING
3½ stars
(Thriller, PG-13, 102 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A father (John Cho) searches for a missing daughter in this ingenious thriller, in which the action unfolds entirely on a series of computer and phone displays. The movie both captures and defamiliarizes an experience that most of us would consider mundane, even banal — but it’s consistently gripping, and powered by Cho’s considerable charisma. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
THREE DAYS OF GLORY
(Documentary, no MPAA rating, 72 minutes, playing at the Darkside) The new wine film from Corvallis director and writer David Baker traces the legendary wine celebration Les Trois Glorieuses (“Three Days of Glory”) in Burgundy, France during one of the most disastrous growing seasons in memory. Baker and Scott Wright directed; Baker (with Justin Smith) was at the helm of the recent documentary “American Wine Story.”
CONTINUING
KIN
2 stars
(Sci-fi drama, PG-13, 102 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the Regal 4 in Corvallis) Two brothers go on the lam with a mysterious gun, a large, box-shaped weapon, but a psychopathic drug dealer and two futuristic soldiers are in pursuit. The cast includes Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor, James Franco and Zoe Kravitz. It’s just a devastatingly sad and terrible story about two brothers who make bad choices. It’s too dark to appeal to kids and too juvenile to attract adults. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
OPERATION FINALE
2 stars
(Drama, PG-13, 123 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) In a tightly controlled performance, Ben Kingsley plays Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, captured in Argentina by an Israeli intelligence agent (Oscar Isaac) and his team of Mossad operatives. This is a well-made but formulaic, by-the-numbers drama. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
A.X.L.
(Action-adventure, PG, 100 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) After a military experiment goes wrong, a top-secret robotic dog is found hiding in the desert by a kind-hearted outsider (Alex Neustaedter) and the two develop a special friendship. But can they defeat the scientists who created the dog, and who will stop at nothing to get him back? And if the movie is a hit, how much will the A.X.L. action toys set you back?
THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS
(Comedy-action, R, 91 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Despite the puppets, don’t take the kids to this new flick with Melissa McCarthy. In a seedy Los Angeles where humans and puppets co-exist, two detectives (one human, one puppet) must work together to solve the brutal murders of the former cast of a beloved classic puppet television show.
ALPHA
2 stars
(Drama, PG-13, 96 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) During the last Ice Age, a young man teams with a lone wolf in this epic tale of survival. With Kodi Smit-McPhee. The movie, often visually stunning, nails the idea our survival is dependent on the love and support of others, and the idea eventually emerges from a haze of faux fur and war paint that dominates the proceedings. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
CRAZY RICH ASIANS
3 ½ stars
(Romantic comedy, PG-13, 120 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 and the Pix in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) When the scion of a rich Singapore family (Henry Golding) brings his American love (Constance Wu) to his homeland, his mother (Michelle Yeoh) is not impressed. Bursting with energy and romance and sight gags and soapy melodrama, "Crazy Rich Asians" is pure escapist fun that gives us characters to root for. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
MILE 22
2 stars
(Action, R, 94 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) An elite band of CIA paramilitary operatives led by black ops specialist James Silva (Mark Wahlberg) is charged with getting a human asset in Southeast Asia onto a plane to America. Though it crackles with energy and has some impressive albeit gratuitously bloody kill sequences, the big picture plot is a dud, up to and including the preposterous final scenes. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
BLACKKKLANSMAN
3 ½ stars
(Biographical comedy-drama, R, 135 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Spike Lee’s best film in years recounts the true story of Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. It’s funny and tense and says something essential about the state of race relations, then and now. John David Washington leads a top-flight cast. (Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press)
THE MEG
(Action, PG-13, 113 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany) A 75-foot-long prehistoric shark attacks a deep-sea submersible, and leaves its crew stranded at the bottom of the ocean. Can a rescue diver (Jason Statham) save the day?
CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
3 stars
(Fantasy, PG, 104 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) In this live-action/CGI combo fairy tale, Winnie the Pooh has lost his friends and the grown-up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) has lost sight of what's important and might just lose his family, unless somehow, some way, they can help each other! It's simple. Sweet. Effective. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT
3 stars
(Action, PG-13, 147 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Tom Cruise and his reactivated Impossible Missions Force battle international terrorists in this swift and efficient action thriller from writer-director Christopher McQuarrie. The stunts are spectacular, but for a movie about politically motivated violence, it’s strangely apolitical. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN
3 stars
(Musical, PG-13, 114 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) This sequel to the ABBA-filled musical fills in the backstory of young hippie Donna (Lily James, in a star-making performance) and her three wayward lovers on the island of Kalokairi. It’s escapist fluff of the highest order — joyful, filled with beloved pop songs and incredibly bizarre. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP
3 stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 120 minutes, playing at the Regal 4 in Corvallis) After the dramatically heavy conclusion to "Avengers: Infinity War," it's nice to enjoy a (mostly) self-contained and smile-inducing summer rollercoaster ride bolstered by the excellent comedic timing of Paul Rudd and company, not to mention some dazzling and dizzying CGI moves designed to thrill and to score solid laughs. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
INCREDIBLES 2
3 stars
(Animated action, PG, 118 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Writer-director Brad Bird's second chapter in the story of America's favorite superhero family is a nifty blend of loudly chaotic amusement-ride-type action pieces and domestic comedy-drama. It's a solid double, but I'll admit to a feeling of mild disappointment that it wasn't a grand slam. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)