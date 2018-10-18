Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
BLAZE
3 ½ stars
(Biography, R, 128 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Though an influential cog in the Texas outlaw music movement, the late singer-songwriter Blaze Foley never became famous, as director Ethan Hawke recounts in this carefully crafted character study. In the title role, musician Ben Dickey gives a magnificent and natural performance as a gentle, contemplative bear prone to drunken outbursts. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
HALLOWEEN
3 stars
(Horror, R, 105 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Director David Gordon Green dispenses with all the sequels that followed John Carpenter’s original classic and picks up the story 40 years later, with Jamie Lee Curtis (reprising her role from the original) convinced that masked killer Michael Myers will stalk the streets of Haddonfield again. And guess what? She’s right. Judy Greer co-stars. (Jake Logan, Associated Press)
THE HATE YOU GIVE
3 ½ stars
(Drama, PG-13, 132 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) A teen who lives in a poor neighborhood but goes to a rich school (Amandla Stenberg) faces pressure from all sides when a police officer shoots and kills her friend. This fictional but wholly authentic slice of American life in the 2010s is filled with immediacy and urgency, but also so much heart, soul and love. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN
3 ½ stars
(Comedy-drama, PG-13, 93 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Inspired by true events, this whimsical film stars Robert Redford in a damn good performance as a career criminal who keeps on committing crimes, keeps on getting caught — and keeps on escaping. It's said to be Redford's final film as an actor and serves as a fitting curtain call. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE SISTERS BROTHERS
2 ½ stars
(Western action, R, 121 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) For most of this Old West fable, the offbeat adventures of psycho Charlie (Joaquin Phoenix), his brother and fellow hit man Eli (John C. Reilly) and their detective associate Morris (Jake Gyllenhaal) carry the day. But then the wheels fall off with an epilogue that rings false and manipulative. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
CONTINUING
BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE
3 stars
(Crime thriller, R, 141 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) The El Royale, a rundown hotel that sits on the border between Nevada and California, attracts seven strangers on a fateful night in this new genre-busting exercise from director Drew Goddard (“The Cabin in the Woods”). It’s fun to watch as the plot clicks together, but it doesn’t have any substance. The cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Jeff Bridges and Cynthia Erivo. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
COLETTE
4 stars
(Biographical drama, R, 112 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Keira Knightley delivers a radiant performance as Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, the French novelist, actress and sexual adventurer. The move is visually delightful, delicious funny and delectably bawdy. (Colin Covert, Minneapolis Star-Tribune)
FIRST MAN
3 stars
(Biographical drama, PG-13, 141 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Director Damien Chazelle reunites with his “La La Land” star Ryan Gosling for this drama, which traces eight years in the life of Neil Armstrong and his wife, Janet, leading up to the Apollo 11 mission. It’s tense and distinctive and defiantly personal. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN
(Action-adventure, comedy, PG, 90 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Two friends encounter a mischievous talking dummy from an unpublished “Goosebumps” book by R.L Stine (as if there’s such a thing). But the dummy has plans to bring all of his ghoulish friends back to life in time for Halloween.
TEA WITH THE DAMES
3 ½ stars
(Documentary, no MPAA rating, 94 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Four great English actresses (Eileen Atkins, Judi Dench, Joan Plowright and Maggie Smith) occasionally get together for tea and gossip. Director Roger Michell had the bright idea to record one of the sessions, and it’s just what you hoped for: It’s engaging, juicy and hard to resist. (Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times)
A STAR IS BORN
4 stars
(Drama, R, 136 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 and Pix in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12). In his directorial debut, Bradley Cooper (also the leading man) strikes the perfect balance between a showbiz fable and an intimate story with universal truths. As the protege who rockets to fame, Lady Gaga is a winning, natural presence, even in the scenes where she's nowhere near a piano or a microphone. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
VENOM
2 ½ stars
(Sci-fi, PG-13, 112 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Tom Hardy stars in this film, inspired by a comic-book series, about an intrepid investigative reporter who becomes an unwilling host body for the alien Symbiote Venom, who has a fondness for chomping on heads. Hardy drives this film straight to Crazytown; as a result, the movie is way more entertaining than it has a right to be. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
NIGHT SCHOOL
(Comedy, PG-13, 113 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Forced to attend night school to get his GED, a successful salesman (Kevin Hart) must deal with a group of misfit students, his former high school nemesis and a feisty teacher (Tiffany Haddish) who doesn’t think he’s too bright.
SMALLFOOT
3 stars
(Animated adventure, PG, 96 minutes, playing at the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12). It's not often an animated children's movie features lessons about critical thinking. But in this zippy, silly, zany, cheery little tale, a skeptical Yeti (voice of Channing Tatum) in a land of Yetis learns the value of questioning the status quo. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN THE WALLS
Bomb
(Supernatural thriller, PG, 99 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Director Eli Roth adapts John Bellairs’ 1973 young adult supernatural novel, but misses the mark entirely: It’s too scary for little kids and not scary enough for older ones and likely will bore their parents. Jack Black and Cate Blanchett star.
A SIMPLE FAVOR
3 ½ stars
(Comedy-thriller, R, 116 minutes, playing at AMC Corvallis 12) When a seemingly sophisticated mom (Blake Lively) goes missing, her nerdy friend (Anna Kendrick) turns amateur sleuth, and secrets emerge about both. The crazier things get in this wickedly amusing comedy-thriller, the more fun we have. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)