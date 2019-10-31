Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
ARCTIC DOGS
(Animated, PG, 93 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) An Arctic fox who dreams of becoming a canine courier uncovers a villainous walrus' dastardly plot in this animated tale. With the voices of Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum, James Franco, Alec Baldwin, John Cleese, Anjelica Huston. Directed by Aaron Woodley.
THE CURRENT WAR
2 ½ stars
(Biography, PG-13, 107 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Here's an overwrought yet curiously flat fictionalization of the late-19th-century battle between Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) over whether alternating current or direct current will light up the country. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
HARRIET
3 stars
(Biographical drama, PG-13, 125 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Cynthia Erivo portrays Harriet Tubman, the 19th century African American woman who escaped from slavery and then led hundreds of others to freedom. It’s a stirring tribute to a truly iconic American. With Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monae, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters. Written by Gregory Allen Howard, Kasi Lemmons; story by Howard. Directed by Lemmons. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE LIGHTHOUSE
4 stars
(Drama, R, 109 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe give towering performances as a pair of feuding 19th century lightkeepers in this mad, magnificently crafted New England gothic from "The Witch" writer-director Robert Eggers. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN
3 stars
(Drama, R, 144 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) With this 1950s period piece, writer-director Edward Norton delivers a richly layered, well-photographed film-noir mystery about a lonely private detective with Tourette's syndrome. As the star, he proves a great actor can make unfortunate choices and deliver an uneven performance. Based on the Jonathan Lethem. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
TERMINATOR: DARK FATE
3 stars
(Science fiction, R, 128 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are back in the latest chapter of the time-bending cyborg franchise. It’s a good-enough hybrid of fiery nonsense, fan gratification and pop-savvy series regeneration. With Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta. Directed by Tim Miller. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
WHERE’S MY ROY COHN
3 stars
(Documentary, PG-13, 97 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) This thorough and insightful documentary makes a convincing case that Cohn, the Joseph McCarthy aide and later cutthroat New York lawyer, was one of the early architects of bitterly divisive, dirty-tricks politics. Director Matt Tyrnauer does a stellar job of patching together clips and photos chronicling Cohn's attention-getting antics. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
CONTINUING
COUNTDOWN
(Horror, PG-13, 90 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC 12 in Corvallis) A mysterious phone app claims to predict the moment a person will die. With Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Bateman, Tichina Arnold, P.J. Byrne, Peter Facinelli. Written and directed by Justin Dec.
THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON
You have free articles remaining.
3 1/2 stars
(Adventure, PG-13, 93 minutes, playing at the Pix in Albany and the Darkside in Corvallis) Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen, an actor with Down syndrome, star in this generally warmhearted and sweet-natured take on "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," a sun-dappled fable punctured with intermittent harsh realities. It’s an effective, appealing piece of Americana. (Gary Thompson, The Philadelphia Inquirer)
MALEFICIENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL
2 stars
(Fantasy, PG, 118 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Angelina Jolie reprises her role as the Disney villainess in this sequel to the 2014 fantasy tale. The movie has important points to make, but wraps them in a goofy, chaotic package. With Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Michelle Pfeiffer. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP
1 ½ stars
(Horror-comedy, R, 93 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone reunite to dispatch even more of the undead in this sequel to the 2009 horror comedy. It feels like any new ideas were jettisoned for the same old schtick. With Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE ADDAMS FAMILY
(Animated, PG, 105 minutes, playing at the Regal in Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Cartoonist Charles Addams' creepy, kooky clan returns to the big screen in animated form. Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara.
GEMINI MAN
1 star
(Science fiction-thriller, PG-13, 117 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Ang Lee directs Will Smith in this action-thriller about an elite assassin who faces off against his younger doppelganger. For all the hype about the modern technology, the story is curiously stale and at times feels like a mashup of other, better movies. With Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong. Written by David Benioff, Darren Lemke, Billy Ray. (Lindsay Behr, Associated Press)
JOKER
2 stars
(Comic book drama, R, 122 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of Gotham's notorious mad clown in this standalone character study/origin story. With Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham. Directed by Todd Phillips. Despite the best efforts from Phoenix, this relentlessly dreary film is all setup, no punchline. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ABOMINABLE
3 ½ stars
(Animated, PG, 92 minutes, playing at the Regal and the Pix in Albany) Three friends try to reunite a young Yeti with his family in the Himalayas in this animated adventure. With the voices of Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson. Written and directed by Jill Culton. It’s unexpectedly delightful and truly surprising. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
DOWNTON ABBEY
3 stars
(Drama, PG, 122 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) The movie sequel to the sophisticated TV soap opera, which finds both the upstairs and the downstairs ensembles preparing for a visit from the king and queen, is an extravagant dessert after a six-course meal. Absolutely unnecessary, but still a real treat. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE
3 stars
(Documentary, PG-13, 95 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Featuring voice-over narration from the artist herself, this documentary is like a well-sourced and thorough video Wikipedia entry about the life and times of singer Linda Ronstadt, now 73. It's a well-crafted time-capsule tribute to one of the most distinctive artists of a Golden Age of pop music. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)