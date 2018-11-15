As always, go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
BOY ERASED
3 ½ stars
(Drama, R, 114 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) In yet another effective and authentic performance, Lucas Hedges plays a teenager sent by his parents to a "conversion camp" designed to reprogram people who "think" they're gay. Cast as his parents are Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman, and it's something special to see the Oscar winners disappearing into their characters in this understated but impactful film. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD
2 ½ stars
(Fantasy adventure, PG-13, 134 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 and Pix in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) While the performances are solid, the sequel to J.K. Rowling's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" sinks under the weight of too many intersecting storylines and not enough focus on the fascinating, fractured relationship of wizards Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) and Dumbledore (Jude Law). (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
INSTANT FAMILY
(Comedy-drama, PG-13, 117 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Hoping to start a family, Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie (Rose Byrne) turn to the foster care system. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. Octavia Spencer and Tig Notaro co-star.
A PRIVATE WAR
3 stars
(Biography, R, 110 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Rosamund Pike admirably throws herself into her portrayal of Marie Colvin, one of the great combat correspondents of all time. It's a straightforward and conventional but also appropriately grimy and bloody chronicle of the last 12 years of Colvin's life. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
WIDOWS
4 stars
(Crime thriller, R, 128 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Viola Davis deserves a best actress nomination for her performance as a criminal's wife plotting a heist of her own. Even the relatively peripheral characters are unforgettable in this film — part political thriller, part family drama, part race and class commentary. This is one of the best movies of 2018. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
CONTINUING
CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?
4 stars
(Biography, R, 107 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) In the performance of her career, Melissa McCarthy plays a washed-up, desperate celebrity biographer who resorts to forging letters "written" by famous authors and selling them to collectors for cash. She's aided by a nomination-worthy script, vibrant cinematography and memorable supporting performances. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH
2 stars
(Animated, PG, 90 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Benedict Cumberbatch voices the green meanie who threatens Christmas in Who-ville in this computer-animated retelling of the Dr. Seuss classic. Voices by Angela Lansbury, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Pharrell Williams. You’ll laugh a bit; you’ll cry a bit. But you won’t want to see this one every holiday season. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER’S WEB
2 stars
(Action, R, 117 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the Regal 4 in Corvallis) "The Crown's" Claire Foy takes over as outcast Lisbeth Salander in the latest chapter in the "Dragon Tattoo" saga. We do get some creatively creepy scenes in this psychological crime thriller, but the scattered moments of inspiration are completely overshadowed by a tired and generic 21st-century Cold War plot. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
OVERLORD
(Horror, R, 107 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) U.S. paratroopers landing in France in advance of D-Day face an unexpected enemy in this action-horror mashup. With Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Pilou Asbæk, Mathilde Ollivier, John Magaro, Iain de Caestecker. Written by Billy Ray and Mark L. Smith, story by Ray. Directed by Julius Avery.
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
1 star
(Music biography, PG-13, 135 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12). The greatly gifted Rami Malek is given zero chance to create a believable, in-depth portrayal of Queen leader Freddie Mercury in this shamelessly scripted biopic. What a crushing, unmitigated, stunningly inept and astonishingly tone-deaf disaster. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
FREE SOLO
4 stars
(Documentary, 100 minutes, PG-13, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) An intense and highly personal look at professional climber Alex Honnold’s rope-less conquest of a route on El Capitan, a legendary rock face in Yosemite National Park. Directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi capture both the athletic genius and emotional anguish of the historic climb. (Evan Bush, The Seattle Times)
FIRST MAN
3 stars
(Biographical drama, PG-13, 141 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Director Damien Chazelle reunites with his “La La Land” star Ryan Gosling for this drama, which traces eight years in the life of Neil Armstrong and his wife, Janet, leading up to the Apollo 11 mission. It’s tense and distinctive and defiantly personal. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
A STAR IS BORN
4 stars
"A Star Is Born" (Drama, R, 136 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12). In his directorial debut, Bradley Cooper (also the leading man) strikes the perfect balance between a showbiz fable and an intimate story with universal truths. As the protege who rockets to fame, Lady Gaga is a winning, natural presence, even in the scenes where she's nowhere near a piano or a microphone. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
VENOM
2 ½ stars
(Sci-fi, PG-13, 112 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany) Tom Hardy stars in this film, inspired by a comic-book series, about an intrepid investigative reporter who becomes an unwilling host body for the alien Symbiote Venom, who has a fondness for chomping on heads. Hardy drives this film straight to Crazytown; as a result, the movie is way more entertaining than it has a right to be. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
SMALLFOOT
3 stars
(Animated adventure, PG, 96 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12). It's not often an animated children's movie features lessons about critical thinking. But in this zippy, silly, zany, cheery little tale, a skeptical Yeti (voice of Channing Tatum) in a land of Yetis learns the value of questioning the status quo. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)