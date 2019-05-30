Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
ASK DR. RUTH
3 stars
(Documentary, no MPAA rating, 100 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Documentary profile of the holocaust survivor Dr. Ruth Westheimer, who became the most famous sex therapist in the U.S. It’s fun to spend 100 minutes in Westheimer’s company, but watching the movie is a bit like that of meeting someone unaccountably delightful and and then wanting to go out and buy one of her books so as to actually learn something about her ideas. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS
3 stars
(Science fiction, PG-13, 132 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) The giant reptile battles Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed King Ghidorah for world domination. Enjoyably chaotic; this is one franchise that doesn't feel fished out or exhausted. The monsters are pretty swell and monumentally destructive. With Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe, Ziyi Zhang. Written by Michael Dougherty, Zach Shields; story by Max Borenstein, Dougherty, Shields. Directed by Dougherty. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
MA
2.5 stars
(Horror-comedy, R, 99 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Octavia Spencer stars as a lonely woman who turns the tables on a group of teens looking to party. Spencer turns in a brilliantly campy performance in this otherwise serviceable high school horror flick. With Juliette Lewis, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle. Directed by Tate Taylor. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ROCKETMAN
4 stars
(Musical biopic, 121 minutes, R, playing at the Pix and the Regal in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Mild-mannered English piano player Reginald Dwight transforms into rock superstar Elton John in this musical fantasy biopic starring Taron Egerton. This dizzy, delirious jukebox musical has the energy and visual dynamism to truly reflect the outlandish aesthetic and performance style of its subject. With Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard. Written by Lee Hall. Directed by Dexter Fletcher. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THINGS TO COME (1936)
(Science fiction, no MPAA rating, 100 minutes, playing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) Ygal Kaufman (of Community Movie Night with Ygal Kaufman) curates this flick, based on the H.G. Wells’ novel about mankind’s efforts to rebuild the war-torn planet. Raymond Massey and Ralph Richardson star in this unusually sober entry in the Darkside’s “Sci-Fi Extravaganza” series.
CONTINUING
ALADDIN
3 stars
(Live-action musical, PG, 128 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) If it’s not broken, don’t try to fix it -- and director Guy Ritchie has followed that advice in this live-action remake of the Disney animated musical. Will Smith does well as the Genie, but it’s Naomi Scott who steals the show, tearing into an expanded roles for the princess Jasmine. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
BOOKSMART
4 stars
(Comedy, R, 102 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) A pair of less-than-popular teenage pals decides they want to enjoy one night of high school hedonism before graduation in director Olivia Wilde’s exuberant salute to female friendship, a movie that takes its place among the best movies ever made about high school.
BRIGHTBURN
(Science fiction-horror, R, 90 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) A child from another planet comes to Earth, but rather than being a savior, he unleashes superhero horror. With Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn. Written by Brian Gunn, Mark Gunn. Directed by David Yarovesky.
THE WHITE CROW
3 stars
(Biographical drama, R, 127 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Ralph Fiennes directed this absorbing drama about famed dancer Rudolf Nureyev, the first major Soviet artist to defect to the West. Fiennes’ effort rarely puts a foot wrong in examining the reasons behind Nureyev’s decision. (Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times)
A DOG’S JOURNEY
(Drama, PG, 108 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) The pooch with a purpose forms a new attachment and vows to watch over her in this sequel. With Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott, Dennis Quaid and the voice of Josh Gad. Written by W. Bruce Cameron, Cathryn Michon, Maya Forbes, Wally Wolodarsky; based on the novel by Cameron. Directed by Gail Mancuso.
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM
3 stars
(Action, R, 131 minutes, playing at the Regal in Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) The third installment of the ultraviolent, wonderfully askew "John Wick" franchise is the most outlandish and maybe the most entertaining chapter to date. Keanu Reeves returns, giving a classic deadpan performance in an escapist movie that encourages us to groan and cringe and laugh at the mayhem. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
AMAZING GRACE
4 stars
(Documentary, G, 89 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A young director named Sydney Pollack recorded this documentary over the two days in 1972 when Aretha Franklin recorded her gospel album, “Amazing Grace.” The film was unreleased for years, for various reasons, but it’s finally out, and it’s an unmitigated joy, the rare making-of documentary that doesn't just comment on but completely merges with its subject. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU
2 ½ stars
(Animated adventure, PG, 104 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Ryan Reynolds provides the voice of the fuzzy yellow electrical Pokemon in this mix of live-action and animation, and it’s a surprising amount of fun -- until it bogs down in an incomprehensible plot. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
RED JOAN
2 stars
(Spy biography, R, 101 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) In a criminal waste of her talent, Dame Judi Dench plays a British matron accused of spying for the Russians in a story told mostly in flashback, with Sophie Cookson playing her younger self. It's almost fascinating how stultifying this movie is, given the premise, but "Red Joan" is a soapy, clumsy, maddeningly simplistic mess. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
3 stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 182 minutes, playing at the Albany Regal 7, the Corvallis Regal 4 and the AMC Corvallis 12) The remaining Avengers, with some new faces (such as Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel) go after Thanos in this sequel to “Infinity War” and apparent capstone to the first wave of Marvel movies. It’s a stirring and satisfying finish that achieves and earns its climactic surge of feeling, even as it falls just short of real catharsis. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
THE HUSTLE
1 stars
(Comedy, PG-13, 93 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson do their best to add zip and zest to a nearly laugh-free, unimaginative story about a pair of mismatched con artists duping superficial and incredibly stupid men. Even with a running time of 93 minutes, "The Hustle" felt about an hour too long. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)