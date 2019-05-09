Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
AMAZING GRACE
4 stars
(Documentary, G, 89 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A young director named Sydney Pollack recorded this documentary over the two days in 1972 when Aretha Franklin recorded her gospel album, “Amazing Grace.” The film was unreleased for years, for various reasons, but it’s finally out, and it’s an unmitigated joy, the rare making-of documentary that doesn't just comment on but completely merges with its subject. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
HAIL SATAN?
3 stars
(Documentary, R, 95 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Director Penny Lane’s offbeat and actually somewhat charming film documents the lives and times of members of the young and growing Satan’s Temple organization. It’s not a mean-spirited affair; instead, it’s a sly primer in homegrown grassroots activism. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
THE HUSTLE
(Comedy, PG-13, 103 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson play con women who join forces for revenge. Written by Stanley Shapiro, Paul Henning, Dale Launer, Jac Schaeffer; story by Shapiro, Henning, Launer. Directed by Chris Addison.
POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU
2 ½ stars
(Animated adventure, PG, 104 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 and Pix in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Ryan Reynolds provides the voice of the fuzzy yellow electrical Pokemon in this mix of live-action and animation, and it’s a surprising amount of fun — until it bogs down in an incomprehensible plot. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
POMS
(Comedy, PG-13, 91 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany 7 and the Corvallis AMC 12) Diane Keaton stars as a woman who starts a cheer squad at a retirement home. With Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier, Celia Weston, Rhea Perlman. Written by Shane Atkinson; story by Atkinson, Zara Hayes. Directed by Hayes.
RED JOAN
2 stars
(Spy biography, R, 101 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) In a criminal waste of her talent, Dame Judi Dench plays a British matron accused of spying for the Russians in a story told mostly in flashback, with Sophie Cookson playing her younger self. It's almost fascinating how stultifying this movie is, given the premise, but "Red Joan" is a soapy, clumsy, maddeningly simplistic mess. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
SUNSET
3 ½ stars
(Foreign drama, R, 144 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Often confounding yet beautifully made, Hungarian director Laszlo Nemes' follow-up to his Oscar-winning "Son of Saul" (2015) is an implacably sinister portrait of a determined young woman searching for answers in Budapest on the eve of World War I. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
TOLKIEN
2 stars
(Biography, PG-13, 111 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) This freewheeling version of how author J.R.R. Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult) found love early with his fellow orphan Edith Bratt (Lily Collins) struggles to find its rhythm and builds to a preposterous climax. It’s hokum. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
THE STRANGE LOVE OF MARTHA IVERS
(Drama, 116 minutes, showing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at the Darkside in Corvallis) The Darkside’s deep dive into film noir continues with this 1946 flick, in which Martha (Barbara Stanwyck) and her husband (Kirk Douglas, in his first film) fear that a childhood friend (Van Heflin) saw her kill her aunt.
CONTINUING
LONG SHOT
3 stars
(Comedy, R, 123 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron star as a journalist and a politician, respectively, who embark on an unconventional romance amid a presidential campaign. Rogen and Theron are well-matched in this appealing outing, boosted considerably by a smart script. With O'Shea Jackson Jr., Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, Alexander Skarsgard. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
UGLYDOLLS
(Animated, PG, 87 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) The plush toys break out in song in their own animated musical adventure. With voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton, Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, Lizzo, Wang Leehom, Emma Roberts, Pitbull. Written by Alison Peck; story by Robert Rodriguez. Directed by Kelly Asbury.
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
3 stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 182 minutes, playing at the Albany Regal 7, the Corvallis Regal 4 and the AMC Corvallis 12) The remaining Avengers, with some new faces (such as Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel) go after Thanos in this sequel to “Infinity War” and apparent capstone to the first wave of Marvel movies. It’s a stirring and satisfying finish that achieves and earns its climactic surge of feeling, even as it falls just short of real catharsis. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
BREAKTHROUGH
2 ½ stars
(Drama, PG, 116 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Chrissy Metz of “This is Us” delivers a powerful, realistic performance in this faith-based feature, based on a true story, about a mother whose adopted son suffers a catastrophic accident. Josh Lucas and Topher Grace also star. (Katie Walsh, Tribune Media Service)
THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA
1 ½ stars
(Horror, R, 93 minutes, playing at the Regal 4 in Corvallis) A hissing, pasty-faced zombie-ghost targets the children of a social worker (Linda Cardellini) in the latest addition to the Conjuring Universe. But any hopes of a creepy horror gem are dashed by the overacting, clumsy plot machinations and cliche-riddled "Gotcha!" moments. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
PENGUINS
3 stars
(Documentary, G, 76 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) The latest Disneynature effort follows a 5-year-old Adelie penguin (Steve, the movie calls him) as he finds a mate, raises the chicks and deals with life in Antarctica. It’s quite good for its type, with some beautiful photography. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
SHAZAM!
3 stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 132 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A streetwise 14-year-old can magically transform into an adult superhero simply by shouting out one word in this big-screen version of a long-running DC comic book. Zachary Levi brings a jolt of good humor and energy to this good-natured and endearing flick, which has a bit of a dark side as well. Mark Strong is the villain. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
CAPTAIN MARVEL
3 ½ stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 124 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Brie Larson, as the Captain, and Samuel L. Jackson, as young Nick Fury, share great chemistry in a superhero origins story set to '90s hits and filled with fun cultural references. This isn't the greatest Marvel movie ever made, but it's definitely one of the funniest, and one of the sweetest. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)