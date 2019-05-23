Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
ALADDIN
3 stars
(Live-action musical, PG, 128 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) If it’s not broken, don’t try to fix it — and director Guy Ritchie has followed that advice in this live-action remake of the Disney animated musical. Will Smith does well as the Genie, but it’s Naomi Scott who steals the show, tearing into an expanded roles for the princess Jasmine. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
BE NATURAL
(Documentary, no MPAA rating, 103 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) When Alice Guy-Blaché completed her first film in 1896 Paris, she was not only the first female filmmaker, but one of the first directors ever to make a narrative film. This documentary follows her rise from Gaumont secretary to her appointment as head of production a year later, and her subsequent 20-year career in France and in the United States, as the founder of her own studio and as writer, director, and/or producer of 1,000 films — after which she was veritably erased from history. Directed by Pamela B. Green; narrated by Jodie Foster.
BOOKSMART
4 stars
(Comedy, R, 102 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the Regal 4 in Corvallis) A pair of less-than-popular teenage pals decides they want to enjoy one night of high school hedonism before graduation in director Olivia Wilde’s exuberant salute to female friendship, a movie that takes its place among the best movies ever made about high school.
BRIGHTBURN
(Science fiction-horror, R, 90 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) A child from another planet comes to Earth, but rather than being a savior, he unleashes superhero horror. With Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn. Written by Brian Gunn, Mark Gunn. Directed by David Yarovesky.
THE WHITE CROW
3 stars
(Biographical drama, R, 127 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Ralph Fiennes directed this absorbing drama about famed dancer Rudolf Nureyev, the first major Soviet artist to defect to the West. Fiennes’ effort rarely puts a foot wrong in examining the reasons behind Nureyev’s decision. (Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times)
THE MASK OF ZORRO
(Silent action, no MPAA rating, 107 minutes, playing at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Darkside in Corvallis) Douglas Fairbanks stars as the courageous vigilante in this 1920 classic, part of Community Movie Night with Ygal Kaufman, with a live score performed by the duo Sonochromatic. Cost: $8 general, $6 for seniors.
CONTINUING
A DOG’S JOURNEY
(Drama, PG, 108 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) The pooch with a purpose forms a new attachment and vows to watch over her in this sequel. With Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott, Dennis Quaid and the voice of Josh Gad. Written by W. Bruce Cameron, Cathryn Michon, Maya Forbes, Wally Wolodarsky; based on the novel by Cameron. Directed by Gail Mancuso.
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM
3 stars
(Action, R, 131 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the Regal 4 in Corvallis) The third installment of the ultraviolent, wonderfully askew "John Wick" franchise is the most outlandish and maybe the most entertaining chapter to date. Keanu Reeves returns, giving a classic deadpan performance in an escapist movie that encourages us to groan and cringe and laugh at the mayhem. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE SUN IS ALSO A STAR
(Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Love blooms for two young people over the course of one life-changing New York City day. With Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, John Leguizamo. Written by Tracy Oliver; based on the novel by Nicola Yoon. Directed by Ry Russo-Young.
AMAZING GRACE
4 stars
(Documentary, G, 89 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A young director named Sydney Pollack recorded this documentary over the two days in 1972 when Aretha Franklin recorded her gospel album, “Amazing Grace.” The film was unreleased for years, for various reasons, but it’s finally out, and it’s an unmitigated joy, the rare making-of documentary that doesn't just comment on but completely merges with its subject. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU
2 ½ stars
(Animated adventure, PG, 104 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 and Pix in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Ryan Reynolds provides the voice of the fuzzy yellow electrical Pokemon in this mix of live-action and animation, and it’s a surprising amount of fun — until it bogs down in an incomprehensible plot. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
RED JOAN
2 stars
(Spy biography, R, 101 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) In a criminal waste of her talent, Dame Judi Dench plays a British matron accused of spying for the Russians in a story told mostly in flashback, with Sophie Cookson playing her younger self. It's almost fascinating how stultifying this movie is, given the premise, but "Red Joan" is a soapy, clumsy, maddeningly simplistic mess. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
3 stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 182 minutes, playing at the Albany Regal 7, the Corvallis Regal 4 and the AMC Corvallis 12) The remaining Avengers, with some new faces (such as Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel) go after Thanos in this sequel to “Infinity War” and apparent capstone to the first wave of Marvel movies. It’s a stirring and satisfying finish that achieves and earns its climactic surge of feeling, even as it falls just short of real catharsis. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)