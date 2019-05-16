Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
A DOG’S JOURNEY
(Drama, PG, 108 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) The pooch with a purpose forms a new attachment and vows to watch over her in this sequel. With Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott, Dennis Quaid and the voice of Josh Gad. Written by W. Bruce Cameron, Cathryn Michon, Maya Forbes, Wally Wolodarsky; based on the novel by Cameron. Directed by Gail Mancuso.
HER SMELL
4 stars
(Drama, R, 135 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) Elisabeth Moss gives one of her best performances as a '90s punk-rock sensation about to hit rock bottom in this brilliant, blistering five-act drama written and directed by Alex Ross Perry. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM
3 stars
(Action, R, 131 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the Regal 4 in Corvallis) The third installment of the ultraviolent, wonderfully askew "John Wick" franchise is the most outlandish and maybe the most entertaining chapter to date. Keanu Reeves returns, giving a classic deadpan performance in an escapist movie that encourages us to groan and cringe and laugh at the mayhem. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE SUN IS ALSO A STAR
(Drama, PG-13, 120 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Love blooms for two young people over the course of one life-changing New York City day. With Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, John Leguizamo. Written by Tracy Oliver; based on the novel by Nicola Yoon. Directed by Ry Russo-Young.
ONCE UPON A SUPERHERO
(Science fiction, no MPAA rating, 113 minutes, playing Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Darkside Cinema) The Darkside’s Sci Fi Extravaganza turns to a recent movie: This 2019 effort is about a self-proclaimed superhero plummeting into a world of drug-induced confusion as he waits for his lost superpowers to return so he can return to his home: the sun. Admission is $5.
CONTINUING
AMAZING GRACE
4 stars
(Documentary, G, 89 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A young director named Sydney Pollack recorded this documentary over the two days in 1972 when Aretha Franklin recorded her gospel album, “Amazing Grace.” The film was unreleased for years, for various reasons, but it’s finally out, and it’s an unmitigated joy, the rare making-of documentary that doesn't just comment on but completely merges with its subject. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
HAIL SATAN?
3 stars
(Documentary, R, 95 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Director Penny Lane’s offbeat and actually somewhat charming film documents the lives and times of members of the young and growing Satan’s Temple organization. It’s not a mean-spirited affair; instead, it’s a sly primer in homegrown grassroots activism. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
THE HUSTLE
1 stars
(Comedy, PG-13, 93 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson do their best to add zip and zest to a nearly laugh-free, unimaginative story about a pair of mismatched con artists duping superficial and incredibly stupid men. Even with a running time of 93 minutes, "The Hustle" felt about an hour too long. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU
2 ½ stars
(Animated adventure, PG, 104 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 and Pix in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Ryan Reynolds provides the voice of the fuzzy yellow electrical Pokemon in this mix of live-action and animation, and it’s a surprising amount of fun -- until it bogs down in an incomprehensible plot. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
POMS
(Comedy, PG-13, 91 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany 7 and the Corvallis AMC 12) Diane Keaton stars as a woman who starts a cheer squad at a retirement home. With Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier, Celia Weston, Rhea Perlman. Written by Shane Atkinson; story by Atkinson, Zara Hayes. Directed by Hayes.
RED JOAN
2 stars
(Spy biography, R, 101 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) In a criminal waste of her talent, Dame Judi Dench plays a British matron accused of spying for the Russians in a story told mostly in flashback, with Sophie Cookson playing her younger self. It's almost fascinating how stultifying this movie is, given the premise, but "Red Joan" is a soapy, clumsy, maddeningly simplistic mess. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
TOLKIEN
2 stars
(Biography, PG-13, 111 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) This freewheeling version of how author J.R.R. Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult) found love early with his fellow orphan Edith Bratt (Lily Collins) struggles to find its rhythm and builds to a preposterous climax. It’s hokum. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
LONG SHOT
3 stars
(Comedy, R, 123 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron star as a journalist and a politician, respectively, who embark on an unconventional romance amid a presidential campaign. Rogen and Theron are well-matched in this appealing outing, boosted considerably by a smart script. With O'Shea Jackson Jr., Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, Alexander Skarsgard. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
UGLYDOLLS
(Animated, PG, 87 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) The plush toys break out in song in their own animated musical adventure. With voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton, Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, Lizzo, Wang Leehom, Emma Roberts, Pitbull. Written by Alison Peck; story by Robert Rodriguez. Directed by Kelly Asbury.
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
3 stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 182 minutes, playing at the Albany Regal 7, the Corvallis Regal 4 and the AMC Corvallis 12) The remaining Avengers, with some new faces (such as Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel) go after Thanos in this sequel to “Infinity War” and apparent capstone to the first wave of Marvel movies. It’s a stirring and satisfying finish that achieves and earns its climactic surge of feeling, even as it falls just short of real catharsis. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA
1 ½ stars
(Horror, R, 93 minutes, playing at the Regal 4 in Corvallis) A hissing, pasty-faced zombie-ghost targets the children of a social worker (Linda Cardellini) in the latest addition to the Conjuring Universe. But any hopes of a creepy horror gem are dashed by the overacting, clumsy plot machinations and cliche-riddled "Gotcha!" moments. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
CAPTAIN MARVEL
3 ½ stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 124 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Brie Larson, as the Captain, and Samuel L. Jackson, as young Nick Fury, share great chemistry in a superhero origins story set to '90s hits and filled with fun cultural references. This isn't the greatest Marvel movie ever made, but it's definitely one of the funniest, and one of the sweetest. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)