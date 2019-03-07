Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
CAPTAIN MARVEL
3½ stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 124 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Brie Larson, as the Captain, and Samuel L. Jackson, as young Nick Fury, share great chemistry in a superhero origins story set to '90s hits and filled with fun cultural references. This isn't the greatest Marvel movie ever made, but it's definitely one of the funniest, and one of the sweetest. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
EVERYBODY KNOWS
3½ stars
(Drama-thriller, R, 133 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Real-life husband and wife Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem star in the new film from Iran’s Asghar Farhadi. Cruz plays a woman who travels to Spain to attend her sister’s wedding, but the reunion turns tragic when her older daughter is kidnapped, revealing hidden secrets. Cruz and Bardem are riveting, and Farhadi is a master at knowing what information to reveal and what to withhold. (Chris Hewitt, Minneapolis Star-Tribune)
TOO LATE FOR TEARS
(Crime thriller, no MPAA rating, 100 minutes, playing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at the Darkside in Corvallis) Corvallis Movie Night with Ygal Kaufman returns with another film noir entry: In this one, a woman (Lizabeth Scott) kills her husband and plots with a private eye (Dan Duryea) after someone tosses a moneybag into her car.
CONTINUING
PULP FICTION
4 stars
(Drama, R, 178 minutes, playing at the Pix in Albany) Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 masterpiece is this endlessly cool crime saga, which follows a pair of hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta, both never better) and interweaves their stories with other plot strands. Bruce Willis and Uma Thurman star as well.
GRETA
2 stars
(Drama-suspense, R, 99 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A new arrival in New York (Chloe Grace Moretz) befriends a refined, much older widow (Isabelle Huppert) who turns into a classic movie stalker. The wheels come flying off when just about everyone, including the stalker, behaves like an idiot. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
NEVER LOOK AWAY
3 ½ stars
(Drama, R, 188 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A young artist who fled East Germany is haunted by memories of his life under the Nazi and Communist regimes. With Tom Schilling, Paula Beer. Written and directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck. Nominated for a foreign-language film Academy Award. Absorbing and ruminative, the film benefits from the moral clarity with which von Donnersmarck confronts some of the horrors that Germany perpetrated and endured during the 20th century. In German and Russian with English subtitles. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
ARCTIC
3 stars
Mads Mikkelsen is terrific in this tense story about a man whose plane crashes in a brutal polar landscape; his task becomes more difficult when a rescue helicopter crashes as well, and he has to tend to another survivor. The movie feels both timeless and innovative, so it’s a shame that it relies on the tired trope of the vulnerable, wordless female character as merely motivation for male action. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY
3 stars
(Biographical drama, R, 108 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) British siblings try to break into the world of professional wrestling. With Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, Vince Vaughn, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Written and directed by Stephen Merchant. An entertaining gloss on a true story that sands off some of the rougher edges but remains engaging. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD
3½ stars
(Animated, PG, 104 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless, seek a mythical land in this entry in Dreamworks' animated franchise. With the voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harrington, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, Craig Ferguson, F. Murray Abraham. Written and directed by Dean DeBlois; based on the book series by Cressida Cowell. Visually stunning, beautifully made and surprisingly moving. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL
(Science fiction, PG-13, 122 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) A cyborg fights to unlock the secrets of her past. With Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Rodriguez, Jeff Fahey, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley. Written by James Cameron, Laeta Kalogridis, Robert Rodriguez; based on a graphic novel by Yukito Kishiro. Directed by Robert Rodriguez.
ISN’T IT ROMANTIC
2 stars
(Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) A Manhattan architect (Rebel Wilson) receives a blow to the head and suddenly she's the star of her own candy-coated rom-com, set in a fantasyland version of New York City. The movie should have been a musical: If it had gone that route, its contrivances and tired, vaguely patronizing messaging would've been easier to ignore. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
COLD WAR
3 ½ stars
(Romance, R, 88 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Set against the backdrop of the 1950s Cold War in Poland, two people of differing backgrounds and temperaments begin an almost impossible romance. Gorgeous and fatalistic, and aided by the easy charisma and chemistry between its stars, Tomasz Kot and Joanna Kulig. Director Pawel Pawlikowski was nominated for an Oscar. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART
3 stars
(Animated adventure, PG, 93 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12). A candy-colored sugar rush with a nonstop parade of pop culture references, famous cameos and inside jokes, "The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part" doesn't quite match the original's spark and creativity, but it's a worthy chapter in the ever-expanding Lego movie universe. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
GREEN BOOK
3½ stars
(Comedy-drama, PG-13, 130 minutes, playing at the Darkside and the Regal 4 in Corvallis, the AMC Corvallis 12 and the Regal 7 in Albany) Viggo Mortensen plays a thick-headed lunk from the Bronx and Mahershala Ali is the musician he's driving through the South in 1962, and both are nothing but believable. This is a friendship story, and one of the best times I've had at the movies this year. Oscars for best picture, supporting actor (Ali) and original screenplay. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
4 stars
(Animated adventure, PG, 117 minutes, playing at the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) The best "Spider-Man" movie yet, and one of the best 2018 films of any kind, is peppered with clever visual touches and crackling good inside jokes. The story about a new Spidey meeting versions of the character in alternate universes is a brilliant, exuberant, soaring and original adventure. Oscar for best animated film. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
AQUAMAN
3 stars
(Comic book action, PG-13, 143 minutes, playing at the Pix in Albany) DC’s underwater hero makes a big-screen splash in a movie that is pure camp and wildly entertaining. Give credit to director James Wan for concocting the biggest, wildest aquatic adventure that he could. Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson star. (Katie Walsh, Tribune Media Service)