Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
APOLLO 11
4 stars
(Documentary, G, 93 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Todd Douglas Miller’s riveting documentary uses newly discovered footage to give audiences a close-up look at the mission that put men on the moon. You end up with new appreciation for the sheer audacity of the mission. (Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times)
CAPTIVE STATE
(Science fiction, PG-13, 109 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Nearly a decade after an extraterrestrial force enslaves mankind under the guise of universal peace, collaborators and dissidents in a Chicago neighborhood clash. John Goodman, Machine Gun Kelly and Vera Farmiga star; Rupert Wyatt (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) directed.
FIVE FEET APART
(Romantic drama, PG-13, 116 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they must stay five feet apart at all times. Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse star in this film version of a popular young adult novel.
NANCY DREW AND THE HIDDEN STAIRCASE
3 stars
(Mystery, PG, 89 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Sophia Lillis (“It”) takes on the role of the teenage sleuth, and she injects a bit of tomboy and a lot of energy into the iconic role. The movie itself is entertaining enough, except for one gaping plot hole at a key point. (Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service)
THEY SHALL NOT GROW OLD
(Documentary, R, 99 minutes, playing at the Pix in Albany) Using state-of-the-art technology, filmmaker Peter Jackson presents archival footage — restored and colorized — to showcase the soldiers, key events and extraordinary battles of World War I.
WONDER PARK
(Animated, PG, 85 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) An imaginative girl finds herself in Wonderland, an amusement park she created in her mind. With the park falling into disarray, she teams up with a group of animals to save the park. Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, Mila Kunis, John Oliver and Kenan Thompson are featured in the voice cast.
YARDIE
(Crime drama, no MPAA rating, 101 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema) A man's quest for retribution brings him into conflict with a vicious London gangster. Idris Elba made his directorial debut in this flick, set in Jamaica and London.
CONTINUING
CAPTAIN MARVEL
3 ½ stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 124 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Brie Larson, as the Captain, and Samuel L. Jackson, as young Nick Fury, share great chemistry in a superhero origins story set to '90s hits and filled with fun cultural references. This isn't the greatest Marvel movie ever made, but it's definitely one of the funniest, and one of the sweetest. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
EVERYBODY KNOWS
3 ½ stars
(Drama-thriller, R, 133 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Real-life husband and wife Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem star in the new film from Iran’s Asghar Farhadi. Cruz plays a woman who travels to Spain to attend her sister’s wedding, but the reunion turns tragic when her older daughter is kidnapped, revealing hidden secrets. Cruz and Bardem are riveting, and Farhadi is a master at knowing what information to reveal and what to withhold. (Chris Hewitt, Minneapolis Star-Tribune)
NEVER LOOK AWAY
3 ½ stars
(Drama, R, 188 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A young artist who fled East Germany is haunted by memories of his life under the Nazi and Communist regimes. With Tom Schilling, Paula Beer. Written and directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck. Nominated for a foreign-language film Academy Award. Absorbing and ruminative, the film benefits from the moral clarity with which von Donnersmarck confronts some of the horrors that Germany perpetrated and endured during the 20th century. In German and Russian with English subtitles. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY
3 stars
(Biographical drama, R, 108 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) British siblings try to break into the world of professional wrestling. With Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, Vince Vaughn, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Written and directed by Stephen Merchant. An entertaining gloss on a true story that sands off some of the rougher edges but remains engaging. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD
3 ½ stars
(Animated, PG, 104 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless, seek a mythical land in this entry in Dreamworks' animated franchise. With the voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harrington, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, Craig Ferguson, F. Murray Abraham. Written and directed by Dean DeBlois; based on the book series by Cressida Cowell. Visually stunning, beautifully made and surprisingly moving. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL
(Science fiction, PG-13, 122 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) A cyborg fights to unlock the secrets of her past. With Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Rodriguez, Jeff Fahey, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley. Written by James Cameron, Laeta Kalogridis, Robert Rodriguez; based on a graphic novel by Yukito Kishiro. Directed by Robert Rodriguez.
THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART
3 stars
(Animated adventure, PG, 93 minutes, playing at the Pix in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12). A candy-colored sugar rush with a nonstop parade of pop culture references, famous cameos and inside jokes, "The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part" doesn't quite match the original's spark and creativity, but it's a worthy chapter in the ever-expanding Lego movie universe. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
GREEN BOOK
3 ½ stars
(Comedy-drama, PG-13, 130 minutes, playing at the Regal 4 in Corvallis) Viggo Mortensen plays a thick-headed lunk from the Bronx and Mahershala Ali is the musician he's driving through the South in 1962, and both are nothing but believable. This is a friendship story, and one of the best times I've had at the movies this year. Oscars for best picture, supporting actor (Ali) and original screenplay. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
STAN & OLLIE
3 ½ stars
(Drama-comedy, PG, 97 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly are terrific as comedy legends Laurel and Hardy in this nostalgic biopic mostly set in the United Kingdom in 1953, as the duo mount a comeback tour. It’s a modest movie, but a very good one, with a valiant belief in decency and the duo’s eternal appeal. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
THE UPSIDE
2 stars
(Drama, PG-13, 125 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) An ex-con (Kevin Hart) lands a job as a “life auxiliary” for a wealthy investor who is quadriplegic (Bryan Cranston); the two strike up an unlikely relationship in this plodding remake of a French hit that never seems sure what to do with Hart. The cast includes Nicole Kidman and Julianna Margulies. (Katie Walsh, Tribune Media Service)