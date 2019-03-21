Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
BIRDS OF PASSAGE
4 stars
(Foreign drama, no MPAA rating, 125 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) The origins of the Colombian drug trade are seen through the eyes of an indigenous Wayuu family that becomes involved in the business of selling marijuana to American youth in the 1970s. Visually stunning and dramatically gripping, this is a film of great scope and passion from the creators of “Embrace of the Serpent.” (Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times)
RUBEN BRANDT, COLLECTOR
2 stars
(Animated, R, 96 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A famous psychotherapist is forced to steal famous paintings in this oddball animated flick from Budapest-based Milorad Krstic. The movie is packed with visual allusions and jokes and proceeds at breakneck speed; it’s fun for a while, but the relentless pace turns numbing. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
US
3 ½ stars
(Horror, R, 116 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Writer-director Jordan Peele proves that “Get Out” was no fluke with this whip-smart new horror classic. It’s about a picture-perfect American family (Winston Duke) and Adelaide (Lupita Nyong'o) arriving at their family summer home, only to confront an identical version of the family (clad in red jumpsuits and wielding sharp scissors) in their driveway. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
CONTINUING
APOLLO 11
4 stars
(Documentary, G, 93 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Todd Douglas Miller’s riveting documentary uses newly discovered footage to give audiences a close-up look at the mission that put men on the moon. You end up with new appreciation for the sheer audacity of the mission. (Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times)
CAPTIVE STATE
3 stars
(Sci-fi thriller, PG-13, 109 minutes). Like every major city in 2027, Chicago is under the control of alien invaders, but a ragtag band of human insurgents is putting up resistance. Despite plenty of action, it's more cerebral social commentary than blood-and-guts sci-fi thriller. John Goodman, Machine Gun Kelly and Vera Farmiga star; Rupert Wyatt (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) directed. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
FIVE FEET APART
(Romantic drama, PG-13, 116 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they must stay five feet apart at all times. Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse star in this film version of a popular young adult novel.
NANCY DREW AND THE HIDDEN STAIRCASE
3 stars
(Mystery, PG, 89 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Sophia Lillis (“It”) takes on the role of the teenage sleuth, and she injects a bit of tomboy and a lot of energy into the iconic role. The movie itself is entertaining enough, except for one gaping plot hole at a key point. (Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service)
WONDER PARK
(Animated, PG, 85 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) An imaginative girl finds herself in Wonderland, an amusement park she created in her mind. With the park falling into disarray, she teams up with a group of animals to save the park. Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, Mila Kunis, John Oliver and Kenan Thompson are featured in the voice cast.
CAPTAIN MARVEL
3 ½ stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 124 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Brie Larson, as the Captain, and Samuel L. Jackson, as young Nick Fury, share great chemistry in a superhero origins story set to '90s hits and filled with fun cultural references. This isn't the greatest Marvel movie ever made, but it's definitely one of the funniest, and one of the sweetest. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
EVERYBODY KNOWS
3 ½ stars
(Drama-thriller, R, 133 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Real-life husband and wife Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem star in the new film from Iran’s Asghar Farhadi. Cruz plays a woman who travels to Spain to attend her sister’s wedding, but the reunion turns tragic when her older daughter is kidnapped, revealing hidden secrets. Cruz and Bardem are riveting, and Farhadi is a master at knowing what information to reveal and what to withhold. (Chris Hewitt, Minneapolis Star-Tribune)
FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY
3 stars
(Biographical drama, R, 108 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) British siblings try to break into the world of professional wrestling. With Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, Vince Vaughn, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Written and directed by Stephen Merchant. An entertaining gloss on a true story that sands off some of the rougher edges but remains engaging. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD
3 ½ stars
(Animated, PG, 104 minutes, playing at the Pix and the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless, seek a mythical land in this entry in Dreamworks' animated franchise. With the voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harrington, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, Craig Ferguson, F. Murray Abraham. Written and directed by Dean DeBlois; based on the book series by Cressida Cowell. Visually stunning, beautifully made and surprisingly moving. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL
(Science fiction, PG-13, 122 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) A cyborg fights to unlock the secrets of her past. With Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Rodriguez, Jeff Fahey, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley. Written by James Cameron, Laeta Kalogridis, Robert Rodriguez; based on a graphic novel by Yukito Kishiro. Directed by Robert Rodriguez.
THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART
3 stars
(Animated adventure, PG, 93 minutes, playing at the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12). A candy-colored sugar rush with a nonstop parade of pop culture references, famous cameos and inside jokes, "The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part" doesn't quite match the original's spark and creativity, but it's a worthy chapter in the ever-expanding Lego movie universe. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
GREEN BOOK
3 ½ stars
(Comedy-drama, PG-13, 130 minutes, playing at the Regal 4 in Corvallis) Viggo Mortensen plays a thick-headed lunk from the Bronx and Mahershala Ali is the musician he's driving through the South in 1962, and both are nothing but believable. This is a friendship story, and one of the best times I've had at the movies this year. Oscars for best picture, supporting actor (Ali) and original screenplay. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
STAN & OLLIE
3 ½ stars
(Drama-comedy, PG, 97 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly are terrific as comedy legends Laurel and Hardy in this nostalgic biopic mostly set in the United Kingdom in 1953, as the duo mount a comeback tour. It’s a modest movie, but a very good one, with a valiant belief in decency and the duo’s eternal appeal. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)