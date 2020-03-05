Movie Scene for Friday, March 6

BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN)

3 stars

(Comedy/action/superhero, R, 109 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and at the AMC Corvallis 12). “Prey” is a circus for the senses, an irreverent rollercoaster ride. But the performances give the film its heart and humor. Every performer knows what movie they’re in, with Margot Robbie’s winking, wild performance creating a safe space for experimentation. It’s a tribute to the cutest, kookiest clown in the comics, and a perfect distillation of the Harley Quinn character: sweet, sour and sassy in all the right ways. Director Cathy Yan has delivered a riotous rodeo, with a madcap script from Christina Hodson. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)

THE CALL OF THE WILD

2.5 stars

