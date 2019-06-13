Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
THE DEAD DON’T DIE
3 stars
(Comedy horror, R, 104 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) The dead are rising from their graves in Jim Jarmusch's meta-zombie horror comedy, starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton and other luminaries. Some of the sight gags and quips are gold; others are just filler, but still kind of interesting in a wacky sort of way. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
LATE NIGHT
2 ½ stars
(Comedy, R, 102 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) The host of a struggling talk show hires her first female staff writer. With Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow, Amy Ryan, Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott, Denis O'Hare. Written by Kaling. Thompson is terrific, and the movie is amiable and worth seeing, but too often the narrative contrivances dictate the behavior. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL
2 ½ stars
(Sci-fi comedy, PG-13, 114 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) It’s still not clear why we need this sequel to the series about undercover agents tracking aliens, but Tessa Thompson’s charisma drives this breezily entertaining summer offering; she’s more than a match for co-star Chris Hemsworth. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
SAY MY NAME
(Comedy, no MPAA rating, 83 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A one-night stand at a hotel is interrupted by a robbery, and the complete strangers must navigate the seedy underbelly of a sleepy Welsh island in an attempt to recover the stolen goods.
SHAFT
(Drama, R, 111 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Samuel L. Jackson's supercool New York City private eye must help his FBI analyst son solve a murder. With Jessie T. Usher, Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Richard Roundtree. Written by Kenya Barris, Alex Barnow. Directed by Tim Story.
JESSE JAMES MEETS FRANKENSTEIN’S DAUGHTER
(Sci-fi Western, no MPAA rating, 88 minutes, playing at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) Ygal Kaufman curates the Darkside’s latest Sci-Fi Extravaganza offering, but we can’t imagine what he’s going to say about this 1966 turkey, in which outlaw Jesse James hides out in the castle of Baron Frankenstein’s daughter. $5 gets you in.
ALL IS TRUE
3 stars
(Historical drama, PG-13, 101 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) After the Globe Theatre burns down in 1613, during a performance of Shakespeare's play “Henry VIII,” the Bard returns home to Stratford with his wife Anne Hathaway. It’s a warm and moving speculation on Shakespeare's final years, blessed with terrific performances. Kenneth Branagh stars and directed; the cast includes Judi Dench and Ian McKellan. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM
3 stars
(Documentary, PG, 91 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A couple takes a plunge into farming and doesn't look back in "The Biggest Little Farm," a heartwarming documentary that would have been stronger if it had been a little more forthcoming with some key financial details. (Adam Graham, The Detroit News)
DARK PHOENIX
1½ stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 120 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) The X-Men face off against their own Jean Grey after she returns from outer space following a near-fatal encounter with a mysterious cosmic force. With Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Jessica Chastain. Written and directed by Simon Kinberg. A flat, lifeless dud; with this final installment, the franchise goes out with a resounding thud. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2
2 ½ stars
(Animated comedy, PG, 86 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Sequel to the computer-animated comedy reveals more of the antics our animal companions get up to when we're not around. With the voices of Lake Bell, Hannibal Buress, Dana Carvey, Harrison Ford, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Pete Holmes, Ellie Kemper, Nick Kroll, Bobby Moynihan, Patton Oswalt, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet. Written by Brian Lynch. Directed by Chris Renaud, Jonathan Del Val. It’s basically more of the same, but with babies and toddlers thrown into the mix. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS
3 stars
(Science fiction, PG-13, 132 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) The giant reptile battles Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed King Ghidorah for world domination. Enjoyably chaotic; this is one franchise that doesn't feel fished out or exhausted. The monsters are pretty swell and monumentally destructive. With Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe, Ziyi Zhang. Written by Michael Dougherty, Zach Shields; story by Max Borenstein, Dougherty, Shields. Directed by Dougherty. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
ROCKETMAN
4 stars
(Musical biopic, 121 minutes, R, playing at the Pix and the AMC Corvallis 12) Mild-mannered English piano player Reginald Dwight transforms into rock superstar Elton John in this musical fantasy biopic starring Taron Egerton. With Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard. This dizzy, delirious jukebox musical has the energy and visual dynamism to truly reflect the outlandish aesthetic and performance style of its subject. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ALADDIN
3 stars
(Live-action musical, PG, 128 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) If it’s not broken, don’t try to fix it — and director Guy Ritchie has followed that advice in this live-action remake of the Disney animated musical. Will Smith does well as the Genie, but it’s Naomi Scott who steals the show, tearing into an expanded roles for the princess Jasmine. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
BOOKSMART
4 stars
(Comedy, R, 102 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A pair of less-than-popular teenage pals decides they want to enjoy one night of high school hedonism before graduation in director Olivia Wilde’s exuberant salute to female friendship, a movie that takes its place among the best movies ever made about high school.
BRIGHTBURN
(Science fiction-horror, R, 90 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A child from another planet comes to Earth, but rather than being a savior, he unleashes superhero horror. With Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn. Written by Brian Gunn, Mark Gunn. Directed by David Yarovesky.
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM
3 stars
(Action, R, 131 minutes, playing at the Regal in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) The third installment of the ultraviolent, wonderfully askew "John Wick" franchise is the most outlandish and maybe the most entertaining chapter to date. Keanu Reeves returns, giving a classic deadpan performance in an escapist movie that encourages us to groan and cringe and laugh at the mayhem. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
3 stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 182 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) The remaining Avengers, with some new faces (such as Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel) go after Thanos in this sequel to “Infinity War” and apparent capstone to the first wave of Marvel movies. It’s a stirring and satisfying finish that achieves and earns its climactic surge of feeling, even as it falls just short of real catharsis. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)